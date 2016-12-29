Menu
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
Films
Proklyataya
Proklyataya
18+
Horror
Comedy
Proklyataya
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 14 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
29 December 2016
Release date
29 December 2016
Russia
Карбуш
16+
29 December 2016
Kazakhstan
29 December 2016
Ukraine
Director
Pavel Latushkin
Cast
Nataliya Taran
Igor Suppes
Anara Nurbaeva
Anna Nikitina
Sergey Voronov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Proklyataya
Trailer
0
0
