Poster of Bramayugam
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Bramayugam

Bramayugam

Bramayugam 18+
Synopsis

In the age-old Kerala, where Tantra/Maya was an everyday reality, Thevan, a folklore singer from the Paanan caste (a lower caste wherein their occupation is singing hymns of praises about gods and rulers) loses his way after narrowly escaping from a slave market. His life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally stumbles upon a mysterious trad
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 19 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 15 March 2024
World premiere 15 February 2024
Release date
15 February 2024 France TP
15 February 2024 Great Britain 15
15 February 2024 India U/A 16+
16 February 2024 Ireland 15A
15 February 2024 Spain 16
15 February 2024 UAE PG13
Budget 280,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $1,384,427
Production Night Shift Studios, Y Not Studios
Also known as
Bramayugam, Bramayugam - The Age of Madness, India õudus, La era de la locura, Брамаюгам, Эпоха безумия
Director
Rahul Sadasivan
Cast
Mammootty
Arjun Ashokan
Sidharth Bharathan
Amalda Liz
Manikandan R. Achari
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.2
Rate 13 votes
7.7 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Jayadevan Chakkadath, the film’s sound designer, used a range of seemingly unusual sounds throughout the production.

For the opening woodland scene, he incorporated the sounds of blue whales into the ambience, and he also included rattlesnake sounds in the scene where the Yakshi seduces Koran.

