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Poster of Kill List
6.2
Kill List - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kill List
6.2

Kill List

, 2012
Kill List
Great Britain / Horror, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Kill List
6.2
Kill List - Trailer
Kill List  Trailer

Synopsis

Nearly a year after a botched job, a hitman takes a new assignment with the promise of a big payoff for three killings. What starts off as an easy task soon unravels, sending the killer into the heart of darkness.

Cast

Neil Maskell
Neil Maskell
Jay
Garry Simpson
Sam
Michael Smiley
Michael Smiley
Gal
Emma Fryer
Fiona
MyAnna Buring
MyAnna Buring
Shel
Struan Rodger
The Client
Esme Folley
Hotel Receptionist
Ben Crompton
Justin
Gemma Lise Thornton
Kiera
Robin Hill
Stuart
Director Ben Wheatley
Writer Ben Wheatley, Amy Jump
Composer Jim Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 4 January 2012
World premiere 28 August 2011
Release date
9 January 2013 Belgium
25 December 2011 Denmark
11 July 2012 France
2 September 2011 Great Britain
2 September 2011 Ireland
8 March 2012 Portugal
12 November 2015 South Korea 18
3 February 2012 USA
Budget 500,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $452,155
Production Senator Film Produktion, UK Film Council, The National Lottery
Also known as
Kill List, Danh Sách Tử Thần, Halállista, La Liste à Tuer, Lista de asesinatos, Lista mortii, Lista płatnych zleceń, Lista za odstrel, Reshimat hisoul, Seznam smrti, Tapanimekiri, Uma Lista a Abater, Žudynių sąrašas, Розстрільний список, Список смертников, キル・リスト

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Kill List - Trailer
Kill List Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Jay You're giving me indigestion.
Justin Oh, sorry.
Jay Apology accepted.
Justin Sometimes God's love can be hard to swallow.
Jay Not as hard as a dinner plate.
Justin God loves you.
Jay Does he? Well, tell God from me if you're the kind of people he hangs about with, stay out of my way. No more guitar, mate. Not in restaurants. There is a time and a place. And your time and place is in a very isolated location, where no-one is likely to be for about a fucking hundred years. Ok? Because Jimmy Hendrix you ain't.
Gal Very sorry about my friend, please accept my most humble apologies. And if you are speaking to the big man, put a word in for us, will you? Get them all a drink, love. Double orange juices all around.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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