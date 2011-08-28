Jay You're giving me indigestion.

Justin Oh, sorry.

Jay Apology accepted.

Justin Sometimes God's love can be hard to swallow.

Jay Not as hard as a dinner plate.

Justin God loves you.

Jay Does he? Well, tell God from me if you're the kind of people he hangs about with, stay out of my way. No more guitar, mate. Not in restaurants. There is a time and a place. And your time and place is in a very isolated location, where no-one is likely to be for about a fucking hundred years. Ok? Because Jimmy Hendrix you ain't.