Jay
You're giving me indigestion.
Justin
Oh, sorry.
Jay
Apology accepted.
Justin
Sometimes God's love can be hard to swallow.
Jay
Not as hard as a dinner plate.
Justin
God loves you.
Jay
Does he? Well, tell God from me if you're the kind of people he hangs about with, stay out of my way. No more guitar, mate. Not in restaurants. There is a time and a place. And your time and place is in a very isolated location, where no-one is likely to be for about a fucking hundred years. Ok? Because Jimmy Hendrix you ain't.
Gal
Very sorry about my friend, please accept my most humble apologies. And if you are speaking to the big man, put a word in for us, will you? Get them all a drink, love. Double orange juices all around.