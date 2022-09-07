Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Presencias
4.6
Presencias - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Presencias
4.6

Presencias

, 2022
Presencias
Mexico / Drama, Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Presencias
4.6
Presencias - Dubbed trailer
Presencias  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A man who loses his wife and goes to seclude himself in a cabin in the woods, where strange things happen.

Cast

Alberto Ammann
Alberto Ammann
Victor
Yalitza Aparicio
Yalitza Aparicio
Paulina
Gerardo Taracena
Gerardo Taracena
Don Jaime
Norma Pablo
Norma Pablo
Pilar
Fermín Martínez
Capitán Juarez
Daniel Mandoki
Manolo
Angelina Peláez
Maria
Andrea Santibañez
Alicia
Marco Treviño
Don Julio
Leo Danse Alos
Almita
Director Luis Mandoki
Writer Olivia Bond, Roberto Gerardo Niño de Rivera Guerrero
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 7 September 2022
World premiere 7 September 2022
Release date
28 September 2023 Russia Кинологистика
28 September 2023 Azerbaijan
28 September 2023 Bulgaria
28 September 2023 Kyrgyzstan
28 September 2023 Moldova
28 September 2023 Tajikistan
28 September 2023 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $37,603
Production Videocine
Also known as
Presencias, Presenças Ocultas, Озера страха. Присутствие, 惡夢偵相

Film rating

4.6
Rate 12 votes
4.6 IMDb
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Presencias - Dubbed trailer
Presencias Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more