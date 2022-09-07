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4.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Presencias
4.6
Presencias
, 2022
Presencias
Mexico / Drama, Horror / 18+
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4.6
Presencias
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
A man who loses his wife and goes to seclude himself in a cabin in the woods, where strange things happen.
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Cast
Alberto Ammann
Victor
Yalitza Aparicio
Paulina
Gerardo Taracena
Don Jaime
Norma Pablo
Pilar
Fermín Martínez
Capitán Juarez
Daniel Mandoki
Manolo
Angelina Peláez
Maria
Andrea Santibañez
Alicia
Marco Treviño
Don Julio
Leo Danse Alos
Almita
Director
Luis Mandoki
Writer
Olivia Bond
,
Roberto Gerardo Niño de Rivera Guerrero
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Mexico
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
7 September 2022
World premiere
7 September 2022
Release date
28 September 2023
Russia
Кинологистика
28 September 2023
Azerbaijan
28 September 2023
Bulgaria
28 September 2023
Kyrgyzstan
28 September 2023
Moldova
28 September 2023
Tajikistan
28 September 2023
Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross
$37,603
Production
Videocine
Also known as
Presencias, Presenças Ocultas, Озера страха. Присутствие, 惡夢偵相
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Film rating
4.6
Rate
12
votes
4.6
IMDb
Updated 19 February 2026
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