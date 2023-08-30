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Poster of Slotherhouse
4.8
Slotherhouse - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Slotherhouse
4.8

Slotherhouse

, 2023
Slotherhouse
USA / Comedy, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Slotherhouse
4.8
Slotherhouse - Trailer
Slotherhouse  Trailer

Synopsis

Wanting to have a killer year, sorority sister Emily Young realizes she might just be the best option for her sorority. While beginning her campaign, she finds an adorable sloth that steals her heart and soon realizes she just might steal the hearts, and votes, of her sorority sisters. But when bodies slowly begin to pile up in the Sigma Lambda Theta house, Emily and her sorority sisters realize the deaths are being caused by their new house mascot, the cuddly sloth Alpha. Will Emily and her sisters escape the house with their lives? Or is this death-sloth with three razor sharp claws too quick for them?

Cast

Stefan Kapicic
Stefan Kapicic
Oliver
Lisa Ambalavanar
Lisa Ambalavanar
Emily
Olivia Rouyre
Olivia Rouyre
Madison
Grace Patterson
Sydney Craven
Sydney Craven
Brianna
Bradley Fowler
Andrew Horton
Andrew Horton
Tyler
Bianca Beckles-Rose
Zenny
Tiff Stevenson
Ms. Mayflower
Sutter Nolan
Sarah
Milica Vrzic
Gabby
Annamaria Serda
Dakota
Director Matthew Goodhue
Writer Bradley Fowler, Cady Lanigan
Composer Sam Ewing
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 19 September 2023
World premiere 30 August 2023
Release date
2 November 2023 Russia U Films
2 November 2023 Azerbaijan
30 August 2023 Belgium 16
27 October 2023 Bulgaria
26 April 2024 Japan
27 October 2023 Kyrgyzstan
2 November 2023 Moldova
18 January 2024 Netherlands 14
27 October 2023 Poland
3 November 2023 Taiwan 12+
2 November 2023 Tajikistan
2 May 2024 UAE TBC
2 November 2023 Uzbekistan
10 November 2023 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $137,133
Production Renegade Studios Chicago, Talking Wolf Productions, Buffalo Speedway Film Company
Also known as
Slotherhouse, Garras Vorazes, La Mascotte, Perezoso amoroso, Slotherhouse - Állati mészárlás, Slotherhouse: Leniwa śmierć, Мой ленивец-убийца, キラー・ナマケモノ, 杀人树懒, 樹懶殺三小, Paresseux à abattre

Film rating

4.8
Rate 13 votes
4.5 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 30 July 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Slotherhouse - Trailer
Slotherhouse Trailer
Slotherhouse - Dubbed final trailer
Slotherhouse Dubbed final trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Brianna What do you even know about these things?
Emily I know that they're slow.
Brianna Slow? Did she look slow to you? Oh my god, we're all gonna die! We're all die slow, horrible deaths at the hands of an adorable little killing machine!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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