Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Manitou
5.4
Kinoafisha Films The Manitou
5.4

The Manitou

, 1978
The Manitou
USA, Canada / Horror / 18+
Poster of The Manitou
5.4

Synopsis

A psychic's girlfriend finds out that a lump on her back is a growing reincarnation of a 400 year-old demonic Native American spirit.

Cast

Tony Curtis
Tony Curtis
Harry Erskine
Michael Ansara
John Singing Rock
Susan Strasberg
Karen Tandy
Stella Stevens
Amelia Crusoe
Jon Cedar
Dr. Jack Hughes
Ann Sothern
Mrs. Karmann
Burgess Meredith
Dr. Snow
Paul Mantee
Dr. McEvoy
Jeanette Nolan
Mrs. Winconis
Lurene Tuttle
Mrs. Herz
Director William Girdler
Writer Jon Cedar, Graham Masterton, William Girdler, Thomas Pope
Composer Lalo Schifrin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 15 April 1978
Release date
15 April 1978 Russia 18+
24 January 1979 France
15 April 1978 Kazakhstan
21 March 1979 Spain
28 April 1978 USA
15 April 1978 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $3,000,000
Production Mid-America Pictures, Simon Productions, Manitou Productions Ltd.
Also known as
The Manitou, Manitou, Der Manitou, Det ondes makt, El Manitou, Geburt des Dämons, Indián démon, Le faiseur d'épouvante, Le Faiseur d'épouvantes, Manitou - Indianernas djävulsrit, Manitou - Indianernes djævleritual, Manitou - O Espírito do Mal, Manitou - Paholaisloitsu, Manitú, Manitù, lo spirito del male, Paholaisloitsu Manitou, Retorno desde la quinta dimensión, Şeytanın ruhu - Manitu, Super Zombie - Die Geburt des Grauens, Ο εξορκισμός, Το πνεύμα του κακού, Маниту, マニトウ

Film rating

5.4
Rate 12 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

John Singing Rock Gitche Manitou? Harry, you don't call Gitche Manitou. He...
Harry Erskine Oh yeah, well, he's going to get a person-to-person call from me... collect!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Staryy oryol
Staryy oryol
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more