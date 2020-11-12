Oh yeah, well, he's going to get a person-to-person call from me... collect!

Harry Erskine Oh yeah, well, he's going to get a person-to-person call from me... collect!

Gitche Manitou? Harry, you don't call Gitche Manitou. He...

John Singing Rock Gitche Manitou? Harry, you don't call Gitche Manitou. He...

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.