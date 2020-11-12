ProductionMid-America Pictures, Simon Productions, Manitou Productions Ltd.
Also known as
The Manitou, Manitou, Der Manitou, Det ondes makt, El Manitou, Geburt des Dämons, Indián démon, Le faiseur d'épouvante, Le Faiseur d'épouvantes, Manitou - Indianernas djävulsrit, Manitou - Indianernes djævleritual, Manitou - O Espírito do Mal, Manitou - Paholaisloitsu, Manitú, Manitù, lo spirito del male, Paholaisloitsu Manitou, Retorno desde la quinta dimensión, Şeytanın ruhu - Manitu, Super Zombie - Die Geburt des Grauens, Ο εξορκισμός, Το πνεύμα του κακού, Маниту, マニトウ
Film rating
5.4
Rate12 votes
5.4IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
John Singing RockGitche Manitou? Harry, you don't call Gitche Manitou. He...
Harry ErskineOh yeah, well, he's going to get a person-to-person call from me... collect!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.