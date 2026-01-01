ProductionProduzioni Europee Associate (PEA), Les Productions Artistes Associés
Also known as
Salò o le 120 giornate di Sodoma, Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom, Die 120 Tage von Sodom, Saló o los 120 días de Sodoma, Saló, Сало, или 120 дней Содома, 120 μέρες στα Σόδομα, Pier Paolo Pasolini's Salò, Salò, Salo - De 120 dagen van Sodoma, Salò - Sodoman 120 päivää, Salo ehk Soodoma 120 päeva, Salò eller de 120 dage i Sodoma, Salo eller Sodomas 120 dager, Salò eller Sodoms 120 dagar, Salo ili 120 dana Sodome, Salò ou les 120 Journées de Sodome, Salò ou Os 120 Dias de Sodoma, Salo sau cele 120 de zile ale Sodomei, Salo ya da Sodom'un 120 Günü, Salò ή οι 120 μέρες στα Σόδομα, Salo, arba 120 Sodomos dienų, Salo, avagy Szodoma 120 napja, Salò, czyli 120 dni Sodomy, Salò, eller Sodoms 120 dagar, Salò, o las 120 jornadas de Sodoma, Saló, o los 120 días de Sodoma, Salò, ou os 120 Dias de Sodoma, Salo: Les 120 Jours de Sodome, Sodoman 120 päivää, Sodomu no ichi, Σαλό, 120 μέρες στα Σόδομα, Сало или 120 дана Содоме, Сало или 120те дни на Содом, ソドムの市, 沙勞, 索多玛120天, 索多瑪120天, Maheedhar, 120 meres sta Sodoma, Salo, 120 meres sta Sodoma
Film rating
5.9
Rate10 votes
5.8IMDb
Quotes
The President[while eating a meal of feces]Carlo, do this with your fingers.
[the President sticks two fingers in his mouth]
The PresidentAnd say, "I can't eat rice with my fingers like this."
Male Victim[with fingers in his mouth]I can't eat rice.
The PresidentThen eat shit, you little bastard.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.