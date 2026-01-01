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Poster of Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom
5.9

Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom

, 1975
Salo, or The 120 Days of Sodom / Salò o le 120 giornate di Sodoma
Italy / War, Drama, Horror / 18+
Poster of Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom
5.9

Cast

Paolo Bonacelli
Il duca
Giorgio Cataldi
Monsignore
Caterina Boratto
Signora Castelli
Uberto Paolo Quintavalle
Eccellenza
Aldo Valletti
Il presidente
Elsa De Giorgi
Signora Maggi
Hélène Surgère
Signora Vaccari
Sonia Saviange
La pianista
Sergio Fascetti
Vittima (Maschio)
Bruno Musso
Carlo Porro - Vittima (Maschio)
Director Pier Paolo Pasolini
Writer Pupi Avati, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Sergio Citti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 22 November 1975
Release date
13 March 2003 Argentina
2 July 1993 Australia
29 August 2001 Belgium
9 October 1981 Canada
10 May 1976 Denmark
9 February 2001 Finland
12 June 2002 France
8 May 2003 Germany
20 October 2000 Great Britain
9 March 1995 Hungary
30 July 1980 Ireland
10 March 1977 Italy
25 September 1976 Japan
10 March 1976 Mexico D
10 August 1978 Netherlands
6 May 1982 Peru
15 August 1978 Portugal
10 May 1980 Spain
29 March 1976 Sweden
3 October 1977 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,810,733
Production Produzioni Europee Associate (PEA), Les Productions Artistes Associés
Also known as
Salò o le 120 giornate di Sodoma, Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom, Die 120 Tage von Sodom, Saló o los 120 días de Sodoma, Saló, Сало, или 120 дней Содома, 120 μέρες στα Σόδομα, Pier Paolo Pasolini's Salò, Salò, Salo - De 120 dagen van Sodoma, Salò - Sodoman 120 päivää, Salo ehk Soodoma 120 päeva, Salò eller de 120 dage i Sodoma, Salo eller Sodomas 120 dager, Salò eller Sodoms 120 dagar, Salo ili 120 dana Sodome, Salò ou les 120 Journées de Sodome, Salò ou Os 120 Dias de Sodoma, Salo sau cele 120 de zile ale Sodomei, Salo ya da Sodom'un 120 Günü, Salò ή οι 120 μέρες στα Σόδομα, Salo, arba 120 Sodomos dienų, Salo, avagy Szodoma 120 napja, Salò, czyli 120 dni Sodomy, Salò, eller Sodoms 120 dagar, Salò, o las 120 jornadas de Sodoma, Saló, o los 120 días de Sodoma, Salò, ou os 120 Dias de Sodoma, Salo: Les 120 Jours de Sodome, Sodoman 120 päivää, Sodomu no ichi, Σαλό, 120 μέρες στα Σόδομα, Сало или 120 дана Содоме, Сало или 120те дни на Содом, ソドムの市, 沙勞, 索多玛120天, 索多瑪120天, Maheedhar, 120 meres sta Sodoma, Salo, 120 meres sta Sodoma

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb

Quotes

The President [while eating a meal of feces] Carlo, do this with your fingers.
[the President sticks two fingers in his mouth]
The President And say, "I can't eat rice with my fingers like this."
Male Victim [with fingers in his mouth] I can't eat rice.
The President Then eat shit, you little bastard.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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