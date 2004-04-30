Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2004
Online premiere
2 July 2004
World premiere
30 April 2004
Release date
|3 June 2004
|Russia
| Централ Партнершип
|
|3 June 2004
|Belarus
|
|
|30 April 2004
|Canada
|
|14A
|16 June 2004
|France
|
|
|29 May 2004
|Germany
|
|
|2 July 2004
|Great Britain
|
|
|18 November 2004
|Hungary
|
|12
|2 July 2004
|Ireland
|
|15
|3 June 2004
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|26 August 2004
|Portugal
|
|
|30 April 2004
|USA
|
|
|3 June 2004
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
PG-13
Budget
$25,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$30,120,671
Production
Lionsgate, Artists Production Group (APG), 2929 Productions
Also known as
Godsend, El enviado del mal, O Enviado, Adam, Bogomdan, Dieva dotais, El enviado, El enviado (Godsend), Experiment diabolic, Godsend - A teremtés klinikája, Godsend - Il male è rinato, Godsend - taevalik eksitus, Godsend : Expérience interdite, Klonuotasis, Tanrıdan Gelen, Theostaltos, Θεόσταλτος, Другой, Завръщане от отвъдното, アダム －神の使い 悪魔の子－, アダム 神の使い 悪魔の子, Godsend, expérience interdite, アダム -神の使い 悪魔の子-