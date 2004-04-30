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Poster of Godsend
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Godsend
5.7

Godsend

, 2004
Godsend
USA / Drama, Thriller, Horror, Fairy Tale / 18+
Poster of Godsend
5.7

Cast

Greg Kinnear
Greg Kinnear
Paul Duncan
Rebecca Romijn
Rebecca Romijn
Jessie Duncan
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Richard Wells
Cameron Bright
Adam Duncan
Jenny Levine
Deborah Odell
Janet Bayly
Raoul Bhaneja
Samir Miklat
Merwin Mondesir
Maurice, Young Thug
Marcia Bennett
Sava Drayton
Young Thug #2
Jake Simons
Dan Sandler
Director Nick Hamm
Writer Mark Bomback
Composer Brian Tyler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 2 July 2004
World premiere 30 April 2004
Release date
3 June 2004 Russia Централ Партнершип
3 June 2004 Belarus
30 April 2004 Canada 14A
16 June 2004 France
29 May 2004 Germany
2 July 2004 Great Britain
18 November 2004 Hungary 12
2 July 2004 Ireland 15
3 June 2004 Kazakhstan
26 August 2004 Portugal
30 April 2004 USA
3 June 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $30,120,671
Production Lionsgate, Artists Production Group (APG), 2929 Productions
Also known as
Godsend, El enviado del mal, O Enviado, Adam, Bogomdan, Dieva dotais, El enviado, El enviado (Godsend), Experiment diabolic, Godsend - A teremtés klinikája, Godsend - Il male è rinato, Godsend - taevalik eksitus, Godsend : Expérience interdite, Klonuotasis, Tanrıdan Gelen, Theostaltos, Θεόσταλτος, Другой, Завръщане от отвъдното, アダム －神の使い 悪魔の子－, アダム 神の使い 悪魔の子, Godsend, expérience interdite, アダム -神の使い 悪魔の子-

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack Godsend
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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