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Poster of Revolt of the Zombies
3.4
Kinoafisha Films Revolt of the Zombies
3.4

Revolt of the Zombies

, 1936
Revolt of the Zombies
USA / Adventure, Horror / 18+
Poster of Revolt of the Zombies
3.4

Cast

Dean Jagger
Dean Jagger
Armand Louque
Dorothy Stone
Claire Duval
Roy D'Arcy
General Mazovia
Robert Noland
Clifford Grayson
George Cleveland
General Duval
E. Alyn Warren
Dr. Trevissant
Carl Stockdale
Mac Donald
William Crowell
Priest Tsiang
Teru Shimada
Buna
Adolph Milar
General von Schelling
Director Victor Halperin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 1936
World premiere 4 June 1936
Release date
4 June 1936 USA
Production Victor & Edward Halperin Productions
Also known as
Revolt of the Zombies, La révolte des zombies, Die Revolte der Zombies, La rebelión de los zombies, Revolt of the Demons, Revolta dos Zombies, Восстание зомби

Film rating

3.4
Rate 10 votes
3.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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