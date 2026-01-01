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Revolt of the Zombies
3.4
Revolt of the Zombies
, 1936
Revolt of the Zombies
USA / Adventure, Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
3.4
Cast
Dean Jagger
Armand Louque
Dorothy Stone
Claire Duval
Roy D'Arcy
General Mazovia
Robert Noland
Clifford Grayson
George Cleveland
General Duval
E. Alyn Warren
Dr. Trevissant
Carl Stockdale
Mac Donald
William Crowell
Priest Tsiang
Teru Shimada
Buna
Adolph Milar
General von Schelling
Director
Victor Halperin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
1936
World premiere
4 June 1936
Release date
4 June 1936
USA
Production
Victor & Edward Halperin Productions
Also known as
Revolt of the Zombies, La révolte des zombies, Die Revolte der Zombies, La rebelión de los zombies, Revolt of the Demons, Revolta dos Zombies, Восстание зомби
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Film rating
3.4
Rate
10
votes
3.5
IMDb
Quotes
[last lines]
Ignacio MacDonald
Who the gods destroy, they first make mad.
Showtimes
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