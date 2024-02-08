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Tall, Dark and Dangerous
4.5
Tall, Dark and Dangerous
, 2024
Tall, Dark and Dangerous
USA / Drama, Horror, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.5
Synopsis
Alice decides to try out a dating app where she seems to find her perfect match, but she discovers that he's an impostor who stole the identity of his former roommate to insert himself into her life.
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Cast
Jamie Bernadette
Alice
Tom Sandoval
Jason
Eric Roberts
Ed Stein
Michael Paré
Bill
Caryn Richman
Dr. Taylor
Jasmine Aivaliotis
Paulina
Matthew Pohlkamp
Chris
Jackée Harry
Detective Graham
Alana Walker
Jane
Tracy Nelson
Susan
Director
David DeCoteau
Writer
Adam Rockoff
,
Owen Schenck
,
Ryan Schenck
Composer
Chris Ridenhour
,
Christopher Cano
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
8 February 2024
World premiere
8 February 2024
Also known as
Tall, Dark, and Dangerous, Tall, Dark and Dangerous
More
Film rating
4.5
Rate
10
votes
4.3
IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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