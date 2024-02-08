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Poster of Tall, Dark and Dangerous
4.5
Kinoafisha Films Tall, Dark and Dangerous
4.5

Tall, Dark and Dangerous

, 2024
Tall, Dark and Dangerous
USA / Drama, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Tall, Dark and Dangerous
4.5

Synopsis

Alice decides to try out a dating app where she seems to find her perfect match, but she discovers that he's an impostor who stole the identity of his former roommate to insert himself into her life.

Cast

Jamie Bernadette
Jamie Bernadette
Alice
Tom Sandoval
Jason
Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Ed Stein
Michael Paré
Michael Paré
Bill
Caryn Richman
Dr. Taylor
Jasmine Aivaliotis
Paulina
Matthew Pohlkamp
Chris
Jackée Harry
Detective Graham
Alana Walker
Jane
Tracy Nelson
Susan
Director David DeCoteau
Writer Adam Rockoff, Owen Schenck, Ryan Schenck
Composer Chris Ridenhour, Christopher Cano
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 8 February 2024
World premiere 8 February 2024
Also known as
Tall, Dark, and Dangerous, Tall, Dark and Dangerous

Film rating

4.5
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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