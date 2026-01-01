Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
The Sandman
The Sandman
Sandman
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
The Sandman
promo-ролик
promo-ролик
Country
Canada
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2015
Production
Indiegogo
Also known as
The Sandman
Director
Dario Argento
Cast
Iggy Pop
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Sandman
6.7
Inferno
(1980)
7.6
Deep Red
(1975)
6.2
Sleepless
(2000)
7.5
Suspiria
(1977)
3.5
Dracula 3D
(2012)
5.0
The Mother of Tears
(2007)
6.1
Suck
(2009)
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Sandman
Promo-ролик
0
0
Все трейлеры
