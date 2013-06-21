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Poster of The House at the End of Time
6.3
The House at the End of Time - Trailer with voice-over
Kinoafisha Films The House at the End of Time
6.3

The House at the End of Time

, 2013
La casa del fin de los tiempos
Venezuela / Horror, Detective, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The House at the End of Time
6.3
The House at the End of Time - Trailer with voice-over
The House at the End of Time  Trailer with voice-over

Synopsis

Dulce is a mother of two who experiences terrifying encounters with apparitions inside her old house, a place where a tragedy occurs. Thirty years later, an elderly Dulce returns home to decipher the mystery that has tormented her for so long.

Cast

Ruddy Rodríguez
Dulce
Gonzalo Cubero
Juan José
Rosmel Bustamante
Leopoldo
Guillermo Garcia
Guillermo Garcia
Priest
Alexander Da Silva
Héctor Mercado
Rodrigo
Amanda Key
Yucemar Morales
Saraí
Efraín Romero
Mario
Simona Chirinos
Madame Victoria
Adriana Calzadilla
Vidente Adriana
José León
Old Man
Director Alejandro Hidalgo
Writer Alejandro Hidalgo, Frank Baiz Quevedo
Composer Yoncarlos Medina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Venezuela
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 21 June 2013
World premiere 21 June 2013
Release date
21 May 2015 Russia Арена 18+
21 May 2015 Belarus
21 June 2013 Germany
27 April 2015 Great Britain
21 May 2015 Kazakhstan
21 May 2015 Ukraine
21 June 2013 Venezuela
Budget $300,000
Worldwide Gross $4,588,899
Production Centro Nacional Autónomo de Cinematografía (CNAC), Fundación Villa del Cine, JEMD Films
Also known as
La casa del fin de los tiempos, The House at the End of Time, A Casa do Fim dos Tempos, Dom na krańcu czasu, La Maison de la Fin des Temps, Ngôi Nhà Của Cái Chết, Zamanın Sonundaki Ev, Будинок в кінці часів, Дом в конце времён, 末世詭屋

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The House at the End of Time - Trailer with voice-over
The House at the End of Time Trailer with voice-over
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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