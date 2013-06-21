Dulce is a mother of two who experiences terrifying encounters with apparitions inside her old house, a place where a tragedy occurs. Thirty years later, an elderly Dulce returns home to decipher the mystery that has tormented her for so long.
ProductionCentro Nacional Autónomo de Cinematografía (CNAC), Fundación Villa del Cine, JEMD Films
Also known as
La casa del fin de los tiempos, The House at the End of Time, A Casa do Fim dos Tempos, Dom na krańcu czasu, La Maison de la Fin des Temps, Ngôi Nhà Của Cái Chết, Zamanın Sonundaki Ev, Будинок в кінці часів, Дом в конце времён, 末世詭屋