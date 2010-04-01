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4.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Keepsake
4.6
Keepsake
, 2008
Keepsake
USA / Horror / 18+
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Posters
4.6
Synopsis
Beneath the world we know, a dangerous lesson is being learned-monsters aren't born...they're made.
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Cast
Robert Pralgo
Tow Truck Driver
Sunny La Rose
Janine
Liz Blake
Victim One
Ryan Capps
Passenger
Barry Ellenberger
Daddy
Jeffrey Schmidt
Driver
Rod Shephard
State Trooper
Courtney Hogan
Alice
Kathryn Shotwell
Corpse
Anna Tulou
Pleasance
Director
Paul Moore
Composer
Todd Allen
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
1 April 2010
Release date
1 April 2010
Belgium
Production
Stormcatcher Films
Also known as
Keepsake, Amintire, Сувенир
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Film rating
4.6
Rate
10
votes
4.6
IMDb
Updated 20 February 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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