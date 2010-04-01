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Poster of Keepsake
4.6
Kinoafisha Films Keepsake
4.6

Keepsake

, 2008
Keepsake
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of Keepsake
4.6

Synopsis

Beneath the world we know, a dangerous lesson is being learned-monsters aren't born...they're made.

Cast

Robert Pralgo
Robert Pralgo
Tow Truck Driver
Sunny La Rose
Janine
Liz Blake
Victim One
Ryan Capps
Passenger
Barry Ellenberger
Daddy
Jeffrey Schmidt
Driver
Rod Shephard
State Trooper
Courtney Hogan
Alice
Kathryn Shotwell
Corpse
Anna Tulou
Pleasance
Director Paul Moore
Composer Todd Allen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 1 April 2010
Release date
1 April 2010 Belgium
Production Stormcatcher Films
Also known as
Keepsake, Amintire, Сувенир

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Updated 20 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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