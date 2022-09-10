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Poster of The Blackening
6.2
The Blackening - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Blackening
6.2

The Blackening

, 2022
The Blackening
USA / Comedy, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Blackening
6.2
The Blackening - Trailer
The Blackening  Trailer

Synopsis

A group of Black friends reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer.

Cast

Antoinette Robertson
Antoinette Robertson
Lisa
Dewayne Perkins
Dewayne
Sinqua Walls
Sinqua Walls
Nnamdi
Grace Byers
Allison
Melvin Gregg
Melvin Gregg
King
Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji
Morgan
Jay Pharoah
Jay Pharoah
Shawn
Jermaine Fowler
Clifton
X Mayo
X Mayo
Shanika
Diedrich Bader
Diedrich Bader
Ranger White
Director Tim Story
Writer Dewayne Perkins, Tracy Oliver, Josalynn Henry
Composer Dexter Story
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 7 July 2023
World premiere 10 September 2022
Release date
15 June 2023 Germany 18
23 August 2023 Great Britain 15
25 August 2023 Ireland 15A
15 June 2023 Mexico C
15 June 2023 Netherlands 16
16 June 2023 Puerto Rico
16 June 2023 USA R
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $18,169,453
Production Catchlight Studios, Lionsgate, MRC Film
Also known as
The Blackening, Karanlık Oyun, The Blackening: Jogo Mortal, Потемнело, Почорніння, 得布拉肯寧, Потемнение, ההשחרה

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 17 February 2026

Film Trailers

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The Blackening - Trailer
The Blackening Trailer
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