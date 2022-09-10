Cast
Cast and Crew
Writer
Dewayne Perkins, Tracy Oliver, Josalynn Henry
Composer
Dexter Story
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
7 July 2023
World premiere
10 September 2022
Release date
|15 June 2023
|Germany
|
|18
|23 August 2023
|Great Britain
|
|15
|25 August 2023
|Ireland
|
|15A
|15 June 2023
|Mexico
|
|C
|15 June 2023
|Netherlands
|
|16
|16 June 2023
|Puerto Rico
|
|
|16 June 2023
|USA
|
|R
MPAA
R
Budget
$5,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$18,169,453
Production
Catchlight Studios, Lionsgate, MRC Film
Also known as
The Blackening, Karanlık Oyun, The Blackening: Jogo Mortal, Потемнело, Почорніння, 得布拉肯寧, Потемнение, ההשחרה