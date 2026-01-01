Menu
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 7 March 1963
7 March 1963 Great Britain
20 March 1963 USA NR
Production Barbican Films
I Could Go on Singing, Bretter, die die Welt bedeuten, L'ombre du passé, Amarga es la gloria, Ensam stjärna, Hun er min stjerne, I dalej będę śpiewać, Míg élek, énekelek, Na Glória, a Amargura, Ombre sul palcoscenico, Örökké énekelnék, Podría seguir cantando, Suuri voitto, The Lonely Stage, Thelo mono tin agapi sou, Triunfo Amargo, Zwischen Ruhm und Liebe, Моїй пісні не буде кінця, Ще продължа да пея, Я могла бы продолжать петь, 我仍能唱歌
Ronald Neame
Judy Garland
Judy Garland
Dirk Bogarde
Dirk Bogarde
Jack Klugman
Jack Klugman
Aline MacMahon
6.9
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Jenny Bowman You think you can make me sing? Do you think you can - do you think George can make me sing? or Ida? You can get me there, sure, but can you make me sing? I sing for myself. I sing when I want to, whenever I want to, just for me. I sing for my own pleasure. Whenever I want - do you under stand that?
