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Poster of Dyadushkin son
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Dyadushkin son
7.0

Dyadushkin son

, 1966
Dyadushkin son
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Dyadushkin son
7.0

Cast

Sergey Martinson
Sergey Martinson
knyaz Gavrila
Lydia Smirnova
Lydia Smirnova
Mariya Moskalyova
Zhanna Prokhorenko
Zhanna Prokhorenko
Zinaida - doch Marii
Nikolay Rybnikov
Nikolay Rybnikov
Pavel Mozglyakov
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Afanasiy Moskalev
Nina Agapova
Lyudmila Shagalova
Lyudmila Shagalova
Nastasya Zyablova
Alla Larionova
Alla Larionova
Natalya Paskudina
Klara Luchko
Klara Luchko
Anna Antipova
Nonna Mordyukova
Nonna Mordyukova
Sofiya Karpukhina
Valentin Zubkov
Valentin Zubkov
Vaska
Director Konstantin Voinov
Writer Fyodor Dostoevsky, Lidiya Vilvovskaya, Konstantin Voinov
Composer Roman Ledenyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 6 February 1967
Release date
6 February 1967 Russia 12+
6 February 1967 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Dyadushkin son, Dream of an Uncle, Дядюшкин сон

Film rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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