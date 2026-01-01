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Poster of Tayna
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Tayna
5.7

Tayna

, 1963
Tayna
USSR / Children's, Family, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Tayna
5.7

Cast

Valeriy Zubarev
Sergei Yermilov
Volodya Dibrov
Director Faik Hasanov
Writer Igor Starkov
Composer Oleg Karavaychuk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 3 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 12 December 1963
Production Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Tayna, Тайна

Film rating

5.7
Rate 13 votes
5.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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