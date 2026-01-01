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5.7
Kinoafisha
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Tayna
5.7
Tayna
, 1963
Tayna
USSR / Children's, Family, Adventure / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.7
Cast
Valeriy Zubarev
Sergei Yermilov
Volodya Dibrov
Director
Faik Hasanov
Writer
Igor Starkov
Composer
Oleg Karavaychuk
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 3 minutes
Production year
1963
World premiere
12 December 1963
Production
Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Tayna, Тайна
More
Film rating
5.7
Rate
13
votes
5.4
IMDb
Showtimes
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