Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Older sister
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Older sister
7.3

Older sister

, 1966
Starshaya sestra
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Older sister
7.3

Cast

Tatiana Doronina
Tatiana Doronina
Nadya
Natalya Tenyakova
Natalya Tenyakova
Lida
Mikhail Zharov
Mikhail Zharov
Ukhov
Vitali Solomin
Vitali Solomin
Kirill
Leonid Kuravlyov
Leonid Kuravlyov
Volodya
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Ogorodnikov
Oleg Basilashvili
Oleg Basilashvili
Medynsky
Inna Churikova
Inna Churikova
Nelli 'Sorceress'
Valentina Sharykina
Shura
Sofya Pilyavskaya
Sofya Pilyavskaya
Director Georgi Natanson
Writer Aleksandr Volodin
Composer Vladlen Chistyakov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 1 December 1966
Release date
1 December 1966 Russia 0+
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Starshaya sestra, Старшая сестра, Die ältere Schwester, Elder Sister, La Sœur aînée, Nővérem, a színésznő, Starija sestra, Starsza siostra

Film rating

7.3
Rate 15 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Older sister

Once More About Love
Once More About Love Drama, Romantic
1968, USSR
7.0
A Noisy Day
A Noisy Day Romantic, Comedy
1960, USSR
7.0
Three Poplars in Plyushcikha
Three Poplars in Plyushcikha Romantic
1967, USSR
7.0
Moloch
Moloch Drama
1999, Russia / Germany / France / Japan / Italy
6.0
Love and Lies
Love and Lies Drama
1980, USSR
7.0
The Turning Point
The Turning Point Drama
1978, USSR
7.0
Speech for the Defence Drama
1976, USSR
7.0
The Elder Son
The Elder Son Drama
1975, USSR
7.0
The Conformist
The Conformist Drama
1971, Germany / Italy / France
7.0
The Chairman
The Chairman Drama
1964, USSR
7.0
Aelita, Do Not Pester Men!
Aelita, Do Not Pester Men! Romantic
1989, USSR
5.0
Valentin und Valentina
Valentin und Valentina Romantic, Drama
1985, USSR
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more