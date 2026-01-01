Similar films for Older sister
Once More About Love Drama, Romantic
1968, USSR
7.0
A Noisy Day Romantic, Comedy
1960, USSR
7.0
Three Poplars in Plyushcikha Romantic
1967, USSR
7.0
Moloch Drama
1999, Russia / Germany / France / Japan / Italy
6.0
Love and Lies Drama
1980, USSR
7.0
The Turning Point Drama
1978, USSR
7.0
Speech for the Defence Drama
1976, USSR
7.0
The Elder Son Drama
1975, USSR
7.0
The Conformist Drama
1971, Germany / Italy / France
7.0
The Chairman Drama
1964, USSR
7.0
Aelita, Do Not Pester Men! Romantic
1989, USSR
5.0
Valentin und Valentina Romantic, Drama
1985, USSR
6.0