Cast
Cast and Crew
Director
Truck Branss
Writer
Vladimir Beghitchev, Vasili Geletzer
Film details
Country
Germany / USA / Austria
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
1967
World premiere
26 December 1966
Release date
|15 December 1967
|Denmark
|
|
|26 December 1966
|Germany
|
|
|19 March 2023
|Kazakhstan
|
|12+
Production
Neue Thalia, Seven Arts Productions, United Productions of America (UPA)
Also known as
Schwanensee, Swan Lake, El lago de los cisnes, I limni ton kyknon, Lac des cygnes, Svanesøen, Uma Noite com o Ballet Real, Η λίμνη των κύκνων, Le Lac des cygnes, Tchaikovsky - Swan Lake