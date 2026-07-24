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Poster of Schwanensee
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Schwanensee
7.8

Schwanensee

, 1967
Schwanensee
Germany, USA, Austria / Ballet / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of Schwanensee
7.8
Tickets

Cast

Margot Fonteyn
Odette
Rudolf Nureyev
Rudolf Nureyev
Prince Siegfried
Director Truck Branss
Writer Vladimir Beghitchev, Vasili Geletzer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / USA / Austria
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 26 December 1966
Release date
15 December 1967 Denmark
26 December 1966 Germany
19 March 2023 Kazakhstan 12+
Production Neue Thalia, Seven Arts Productions, United Productions of America (UPA)
Also known as
Schwanensee, Swan Lake, El lago de los cisnes, I limni ton kyknon, Lac des cygnes, Svanesøen, Uma Noite com o Ballet Real, Η λίμνη των κύκνων, Le Lac des cygnes, Tchaikovsky - Swan Lake

Film rating

7.8
Rate 17 votes
8.3 IMDb
Updated 24 July 2026
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