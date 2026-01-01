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Площадки
5.5
Kinoafisha
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Obida
5.5
Obida
, 1962
Obida
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.5
Director
Roman Kachanov
Writer
Syuzanna Byalkovskaya
,
Valentina Oseyeva
,
Anatoliy Sazonov
Composer
Andrey Babaev
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
8 minutes
Production year
1962
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Obida, The Offence, Обида
More
Cartoon rating
5.5
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
Showtimes
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