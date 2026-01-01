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Poster of Obida
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Obida
5.5

Obida

, 1962
Obida
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Obida
5.5
Director Roman Kachanov
Writer Syuzanna Byalkovskaya, Valentina Oseyeva, Anatoliy Sazonov
Composer Andrey Babaev
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 8 minutes
Production year 1962
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Obida, The Offence, Обида

Cartoon rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
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Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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