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Poster of Tatyana's Day
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Tatyana's Day
5.9

Tatyana's Day

, 1967
Tatyanin den
USSR / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Tatyana's Day
5.9

Cast

Lyudmila Maksakova
Lyudmila Maksakova
Tanya Ogneva
Vladimir Tatosov
Yakov Mikhaylovich Sverdlov
Valery Pogoreltsev
Valery Pogoreltsev
Vernik
Dalvin Shcherbakov
Dalvin Shcherbakov
Turnin
Anatoliy Antosevich
Antonov
Valentina Moldovanova
Irina
Vladimir Kolokoltsev
Metelkin
Semyon Morozov
Semynin
Aleksandr Martynov
Zernov
Viktor Bortsov
Matros
Director Isidor Annensky
Writer Nikolai Otten
Composer Moisey Vaynberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 4 March 1968
Release date
4 March 1968 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Tatyanin den, Tatjanas Tag, Татьянин день

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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