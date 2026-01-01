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5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Tatyana's Day
5.9
Tatyana's Day
, 1967
Tatyanin den
USSR / Drama, History / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Cast
Lyudmila Maksakova
Tanya Ogneva
Vladimir Tatosov
Yakov Mikhaylovich Sverdlov
Valery Pogoreltsev
Vernik
Dalvin Shcherbakov
Turnin
Anatoliy Antosevich
Antonov
Valentina Moldovanova
Irina
Vladimir Kolokoltsev
Metelkin
Semyon Morozov
Semynin
Aleksandr Martynov
Zernov
Viktor Bortsov
Matros
Director
Isidor Annensky
Writer
Nikolai Otten
Composer
Moisey Vaynberg
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
1967
World premiere
4 March 1968
Release date
4 March 1968
USSR
Production
Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Tatyanin den, Tatjanas Tag, Татьянин день
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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