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Poster of Il Posto
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Il Posto
7.9

Il Posto

, 1961
Il posto
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Il Posto
7.9

Synopsis

A very young college graduate attempts to obtain a position with a large corporation.

Cast

Loredana Detto
Antonietta Masetti
Sandro Panseri
Domenico Cantoni
Tullio Kezich
Psychologist
Mara Revel
Domenico's Senior Fellow Colleague
Corrado Aprile
Bit Part
Guido Chiti
Bit Part
Bice Melegari
Bit Part
Guido Spadea
Portioli
Director Ermanno Olmi
Composer Pier Emilio Bassi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1961
Online premiere 2 April 2005
World premiere 13 September 1961
Release date
1 January 1962 Brazil
13 September 1961 Italy
2 January 1962 Portugal
20 December 2002 USA NR
11 February 1963 USSR
Budget $55,000
Worldwide Gross $9,080
Production 24 Horses, Titanus
Also known as
Il posto, The Sound of Trumpets, L'emploi, Az állás, Der Job, Due fermate a piedi, El empleo, I thesi, Il Posto - Der Job, İş, Jobben, Jobbet, Místo, O emprego, O Posto, Paikka nuorelle miehelle, Posada, Stillingen, The Job, Zaposlenje, Η θέση, Вакантное место, Мястото, 定職／就職, 工作, I thesis, 就職, 직업, 일 포스토

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Old Man on the Street What's going on?
Domenico Cantoni Tests.
Old Man on the Street Tests? What for?
Domenico Cantoni If we pass the test, we get a job.
Old Man on the Street What will they think of next?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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