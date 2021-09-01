Il posto, The Sound of Trumpets, L'emploi, Az állás, Der Job, Due fermate a piedi, El empleo, I thesi, Il Posto - Der Job, İş, Jobben, Jobbet, Místo, O emprego, O Posto, Paikka nuorelle miehelle, Posada, Stillingen, The Job, Zaposlenje, Η θέση, Вакантное место, Мястото, 定職／就職, 工作, I thesis, 就職, 직업, 일 포스토
Film rating
7.9
Rate10 votes
7.9IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Quotes
Old Man on the StreetWhat's going on?
Domenico CantoniTests.
Old Man on the StreetTests? What for?
Domenico CantoniIf we pass the test, we get a job.
Old Man on the StreetWhat will they think of next?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.