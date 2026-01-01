Menu
Dubravka

Dubravka 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 11 September 1967
Release date
10 October 1967 USA
11 September 1967 USSR
Production Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Dubravka, Дубравка
Director
Radomir Vasilevsky
Cast
Lina Braknytė
Nijole Vladimirovna Vickiraitė.
Vitali Fadeyev
Grigory Slabinyak
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Stills
