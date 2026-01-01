Menu
Dubravka
18+
Drama
Family
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
1967
World premiere
11 September 1967
Release date
10 October 1967
USA
11 September 1967
USSR
Production
Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Dubravka, Дубравка
Director
Radomir Vasilevsky
Cast
Lina Braknytė
Nijole Vladimirovna Vickiraitė.
Vitali Fadeyev
Grigory Slabinyak
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Dubravka
7.5
Three Fat Men
(1966)
5.3
Tren bren
(1993)
5.2
Pobeg iz tyurmy
(1977)
7.3
Chto u Senki bylo
(1984)
6.2
Vklyuchite severnoye siyaniye
(1972)
7.7
The Girl and the Echo
(1965)
7.1
4:0 Tanechla Ahead
(1982)
5.2
Ippodrom
(1979)
7.6
Pogonya
(1965)
6.4
Dayte nam muzhchin!
(1985)
7.0
Rock'n'roll for Princesses
(1990)
