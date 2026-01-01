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Poster of Strangers When We Meet
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Strangers When We Meet
7.1

Strangers When We Meet

, 1960
Strangers When We Meet
USA / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Strangers When We Meet
7.1

Synopsis

A suburban architect loves his wife but is bored with his marriage and with his work, so he takes up with the neglected, married beauty who lives down the street.

Cast

Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Kim Novak
Ernie Kovacs
Barbara Rush
Walter Matthau
Virginia Bruce
Director Richard Quine
Writer Evan Hunter
Composer George Duning
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 29 June 1960
Release date
29 June 1960 USA
Worldwide Gross $5,170
Production Bryna Productions, Richard Quine Productions
Also known as
Strangers When We Meet, Vecinos y amantes, Fremde, wenn wir uns begegnen, Liaisons secrètes, Besettelse, Dröj hos mig främling..., Fremmede når vi mødes, Gizli Münasebetler, Heimelijke verhouding, Kada smo se sreli bili smo stranci, Necunoscuţi când ne întânlim, Noi due sconosciuti, O Nono Mandamento, Obcy, gdy się spotykają, Th' antamosoume san xenoi, Um estranho em minha vida, Um Estranho na Minha Vida, Un extraño en mi vida, Uskottomat, Мы незнакомы, когда встречаемся, 逢う時はいつも他人

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb

Quotes

Larry Coe You don't think much of women, do you, Felix?
Felix Anders I love them. Every last one of them. But they're all the same. They want romance. There's nothing romantic about the slob they see shaving in his pajamas. You and me, Larry, we're furniture in our own homes. But if we go next door... Next door, we're heroes. A guy like you, works at home, you got plenty of opportunity for going next door.
Larry Coe Sure. I go next door all the time. A lovely lady of 60 lives there. Let's have some coffee, Felix.
Felix Anders Larry, you know what I'm talking about. Romance. The romance seekers. They're everywhere, ready to fall in love at the drop of a hat. Any place you've got a housewife, you've got a potential mistress.
Larry Coe How do you know? You're the guy that doesn't even like a dirty joke.
Felix Anders I'm a realist. Society says, "Felix, you're a one-woman man." I say, "Yes, of course I am." You want to know something, Larry? I'm a liar. So are you. So is everybody.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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