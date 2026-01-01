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7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Ugly Story
7.1

The Ugly Story

, 1966
Skvernyy anekdot
USSR / Comedy / 18+
7.1

Cast

Elizaveta Nikishchikhina
nevesta Pseldonimova
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
general Pralinskiy
Mayya Bulgakova
Mayya Bulgakova
Viktor Sergachyov
Pseldonimov
Georgiy Georgiu
Volnyy khudozhnik
Aleksandr Gruzinsky
Mlekopitayev
Pavel Pavlenko
Akim Petrovich Zubikov
Yelena Ponsova
Mlekopitayeva
Gleb Strizhenov
Gleb Strizhenov
sotrudnik zhurnala 'Goloveshka'
Zoya Fyodorova
Zoya Fyodorova
maty Pseldonimova
Anatoliy Yabbarov
Vanya
Director Aleksandr Alov, Vladimir Naumov
Writer Aleksandr Alov, Fyodor Dostoevsky, Vladimir Naumov, Leonid Zorin
Composer Nikolay Karetnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 10 October 1966
Release date
11 October 1966 Russia
10 October 1966 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Skvernyy anekdot, A Bad Joke, Böse Anekdote, Eine böse Geschichte, Ilkeä tapaus, Paskudna historia, The Ugly Story, Скверный анекдот, A Most Unfortunate Incident, A Disgraceful Affair, A Nasty Story

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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