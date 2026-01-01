Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Trembita
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Trembita
6.8

Trembita

, 1968
Trembita
USSR / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Trembita
6.8

Cast

Yevgeny Vesnik
Susik
Olga Aroseva
Olga Aroseva
Parasya
Aleksey Chernov
Aleksey Chernov
Atanas
Nikolay Trofimov
Nikolay Trofimov
Shik
Lyudmila Kupina
Vasilina
Boris Savchenko
Aleksey
Yuliya Vukkert
Olesya
Anatoli Galevsky
Mikola
Ivan Pereverzev
Ivan Pereverzev
Prokop
Savely Kramarov
Savely Kramarov
Petro
Director Oleg Nikolayevsky
Writer Vladimir Mass, Mikhail Chervinsky, Oleg Nikolayevsky
Composer Georgiy Milyutin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 27 October 1968
Release date
27 October 1968 Russia 16+
28 October 1968 USSR
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Trembita, Трембита

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Trembita

The Black Monk
The Black Monk Drama
1988, USSR
6.0
The Straw Hat
The Straw Hat Romantic, Comedy
1975, USSR
7.0
Shtrafnoy udar
Shtrafnoy udar Comedy, Sport
1963, USSR
6.0
The Girls
The Girls Romantic, Comedy
1961, USSR
7.0
A Groom from the Other World
A Groom from the Other World Comedy
1958, USSR
6.0
Othello
Othello Drama
1955, USSR
7.0
Vstretimsya u fontana
Vstretimsya u fontana Comedy, Romantic
1976, USSR
6.0
What is your smile
What is your smile Comedy
1974, USSR
7.0
Ty pomnish?
Ty pomnish? Romantic, War
1979, USSR
6.0
Fathers and Grandfathers
Fathers and Grandfathers Comedy, Romantic
1982, USSR
7.0
Letnie gastroli
Letnie gastroli Comedy, Romantic
1979, USSR
0.0
Allo, Varshava!
Allo, Varshava! Comedy, Romantic
1971, USSR
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more