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6.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Trembita
6.8
Trembita
, 1968
Trembita
USSR / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
6.8
Cast
Yevgeny Vesnik
Susik
Olga Aroseva
Parasya
Aleksey Chernov
Atanas
Nikolay Trofimov
Shik
Lyudmila Kupina
Vasilina
Boris Savchenko
Aleksey
Yuliya Vukkert
Olesya
Anatoli Galevsky
Mikola
Ivan Pereverzev
Prokop
Savely Kramarov
Petro
Director
Oleg Nikolayevsky
Writer
Vladimir Mass
,
Mikhail Chervinsky
,
Oleg Nikolayevsky
Composer
Georgiy Milyutin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
1968
World premiere
27 October 1968
Release date
27 October 1968
Russia
16+
28 October 1968
USSR
Production
Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Trembita, Трембита
More
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Showtimes
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