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Poster of Angélique, marquise des anges
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Angélique, marquise des anges
6.8

Angélique, marquise des anges

, 1964
Angélique, marquise des anges
France, Germany, Italy / Romantic, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Angélique, marquise des anges
6.8

Synopsis

In the first of the Angélique series, the beautiful feisty teenage heroine becomes entangled in a political assassination plot and is betrothed to a stranger who is twelve years her senior and a reputed sorcerer.

Cast

Michèle Mercier
Michèle Mercier
Angélique Sancé de Monteloup
Robert Hossein
Robert Hossein
Jeoffrey de Peyrac
Jean Rochefort
Jean Rochefort
L'avocat François Desgrez
Claude Giraud
Philippe de Plessis-Bellieres
Giuliano Gemma
Nicolas Merlot dit Calembredaine
Charles Regnier
Le moine inquisiteur Conan Becher
Jacques Toja
Le Roi Louis XIV
Madeleine LeBeau
Madeleine LeBeau
La Grande Mademoiselle
Jean Topart
Maître Bourié - le chef de l'accusation
Bernard Woringer
Bernard D'Andijos
Director Bernard Borderie
Writer Daniel Boulanger, Anne Golon, Serge Golon, Claude Brulé, Bernard Borderie
Composer Michel Magne
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Germany / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1964
Online premiere 17 April 2025
World premiere 8 December 1964
Release date
8 December 1964 France
18 December 1964 Germany
8 December 1964 Netherlands 18
Production Compagnie Industrielle et Commerciale Cinématographique (CICC), Fono Roma, Franco London Films
Also known as
Angélique, marquise des anges, Angélique, Angelique, Angélica, marquesa de los ángeles, Angelika, Angelica, Angélica, a Marquesa dos Anjos, Angelica, marchiza îngerilor, Angélica, Marquesa dos Anjos, Angelika, markíza anjelov, Angelika, markýza andelu, Angelika, markýza andělů, Angeliki, i markisia ton angelon, Angélique - änglarnas drottning, Angélique marquise des anges, Angélique, az angyali márkinő, Angelique, markiezin der engelen, Angelique, markiza andjela, Angélique. vol 1, Anjelik Serseriler Prensesi, Markiza Angelika, Tình Sử Angélique, Αγγελική, η μαρκησία των αγγέλων, Анжелик, маркизата на ангелите, Анжелика - маркиза ангелов, Анжелика, маркиза ангелов, Анжеліка, маркіза янголів, アンジェリク はだしの女侯爵, Анжелика маркиза ангелов, 百劫红颜 安琦丽珂1：天使们的侯爵夫人, 百劫红颜·安琦丽珂1：天使们的侯爵夫人, Angelique 1 Angelique Marquise des Anges, 百劫红颜

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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