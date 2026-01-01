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Poster of Bad Luck
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Bad Luck
7.5

Bad Luck

, 1960
Zezowate Szczescie
Poland / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Bad Luck
7.5

Cast

Maria Ciesielska
Basia
Helena Dabrowska
Wychówna
Barbara Kwiatkowska-Lass
Jola Wrona-Wronska
Krystyna Karkowska
Wrona-Wronska
Barbara Polomska
Zosia Jelonkowa
Irena Stalonczyk
Irena Kropaczynska
Tadeusz Bartosik
Wasik
Bogumił Kobiela
Jan Piszczyk
Henryk Bąk
Director
Mariusz Dmochowski
UB Officer
Director Andrzej Munk
Writer Jerzy Stefan Stawinski
Composer Jan Krenz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1960
Online premiere 1 January 2026
World premiere 4 April 1960
Release date
4 April 1960 Poland
4 September 1961 USSR
Worldwide Gross $1,708
Production Zespol Filmowy "Kamera"
Also known as
Zezowate szczescie, Bad Luck, Mala suerte, Cockeyed Happiness, Cockeyed Luck, Das schielende Glück, De la veine à revendre, In Bad Luck, Kancsal szerencse, Kierosilmäinen onni, Lyckan är en räv, Olycksfågeln, Sorte de Cão, Zezowate szczęście, Zrikava sreća, Žvairakė laimė, Косоглазое счастье, Кривогледо щастие, Шесть превращений Яна Пищика, 不運, Uflaks

Film rating

7.5
Rate 27 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1063 In the Comedy genre  231 In films of Poland  3 In films of 1960  1
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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