Matthew Harrison Brady We must not abandon faith! Faith is the most important thing!

Henry Drummond Then why did God plague us with the capacity to think? Mr. Brady, why do you deny the one faculty of man that raises him above the other creatures of the earth, the power of his brain to reason? What other merit have we? The elephant is larger, the horse is swifter and stronger, the butterfly is far more beautiful, the mosquito is more prolific. Even the simple sponge is more durable. But does a sponge think?

Matthew Harrison Brady I don't know. I'm a man, not a sponge!

Henry Drummond But do you think a sponge thinks?

Matthew Harrison Brady If the Lord wishes a sponge to think, it thinks!

Henry Drummond Do you think a man should have the same privilege as a sponge?

Matthew Harrison Brady Of course!