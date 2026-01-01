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Poster of Inherit the Wind
8.2
Kinoafisha Films Inherit the Wind
8.2

Inherit the Wind

, 1960
Inherit the Wind
USA / History, Drama / 18+
Poster of Inherit the Wind
8.2

Cast

Gene Kelly
E. K. Hornbeck
Fredric March
Fredric March
Matthew Harrison Brady
Donna Anderson
Rachel Brown
Dick York
Bertram T. Cates
Harry Morgan
Judge Mel Coffey
Spencer Tracy
Spencer Tracy
Henry Drummond
Claude Akins
Rev. Jeremiah Brown
Elliott Reid
Elliott Reid
Prosecutor Tom Davenport
Paul Hartman
Bailiff Mort Meeker
Philip Coolidge
Mayor Jason Carter
Director Stanley Kramer
Writer Nedrick Young, Harold Jacob Smith, Jerome Lawrence, Robert E. Lee
Composer Ernest Gold
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 26 June 1960
Release date
1 January 1961 Brazil
7 July 1960 Great Britain
1 December 1960 Italy
2 January 1961 Portugal
12 October 1960 USA
28 March 1963 USSR
Budget $2,000,000
Production Stanley Kramer Productions
Also known as
Inherit the Wind, Heredarás el viento, Kdo seje vítr, Wer den Wind sät, ...E l'uomo creò Satana!, Aki szelet vet, De skal arve vinden, Joka tuuleen kylvää, Kdo seje bouri, Ken tuuleen kylvää, Klironomiste ton anemo, Kto sieje wiatr, La herencia del viento, Le souffle de la haine, Moşteneşte vântul, Naslijedi vjetar, O Vento será a tua Herança, O Vento Será Tua Herança, Pjausi audrą, Procès de singe, Procesul maimuțelor, Rüzgârın mirası, Solen stod stille, Vad vinden sår, Wer den Wind sät..., Κληρονομήστε τον άνεμο (1960), Да наследиш вятъра, Пожнеш бурю, Пожнешь бурю, 聖書への反逆, 雄才怪傑, 風の遺産, Le procès de singe

Film rating

8.2
Rate 13 votes
8.1 IMDb

Quotes

Matthew Harrison Brady We must not abandon faith! Faith is the most important thing!
Henry Drummond Then why did God plague us with the capacity to think? Mr. Brady, why do you deny the one faculty of man that raises him above the other creatures of the earth, the power of his brain to reason? What other merit have we? The elephant is larger, the horse is swifter and stronger, the butterfly is far more beautiful, the mosquito is more prolific. Even the simple sponge is more durable. But does a sponge think?
Matthew Harrison Brady I don't know. I'm a man, not a sponge!
Henry Drummond But do you think a sponge thinks?
Matthew Harrison Brady If the Lord wishes a sponge to think, it thinks!
Henry Drummond Do you think a man should have the same privilege as a sponge?
Matthew Harrison Brady Of course!
Henry Drummond [Gesturing towards the defendant, Bertram Cates] Then this man wishes to have the same privilege of a sponge, he wishes to think!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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