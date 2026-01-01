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Poster of Dachniki
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Dachniki
6.6

Dachniki

, 1966
Dachniki
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Dachniki
6.6

Cast

Nikolay Annenkov
Sergey Basov
Rufina Nifontova
Rufina Nifontova
Varvara Mikhailovna Basova
Genrietta Yegorova
Kaleriya Vasilyeva
Yevgeni Anufriyev
Vlas Mikhaylovich
Boris Babochkin
Boris Babochkin
Pyotr Suslov
Elina Bystritskaya
Elina Bystritskaya
Yulia Filippovna
Georgi Kulikov
Kirill Dudakov - doktor
Olga Khorkova
Olga Dudakova
Yevgeny Velikhov
Yakov Shalimov
Nikita Podgorny
Pavel Ryumin
Director Boris Babochkin
Writer Boris Babochkin, Maxim Gorky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 25 September 1967
Release date
25 September 1967 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Dachniki, Nyaralók, Дачники

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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