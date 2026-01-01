Nice, eccentric, idealistic and slightly mad Countess Aurelia, who believes that the good must prevail over evil, decides to stand up to corrupt powerful leaders of Paris in her own way, which grabs everyones attention.
The Madwoman of Chaillot, A Louca de Chaillot, La loca de Chaillot, Çılgın kadın, De zottin van Chaillot, Den gale fra Chaillot, Den gale fra Vhaillot, Die Irre von Chaillot, Divaneyi az Shayo, Hupsu kreivitär, I trelli tou Chaillot, La folle de Chaillot, La pazza di Chaillot, Luda iz Saljoa, Nebuna din Chaillot, Tokiga grevinnan, Wariatka z Chaillot, Безумная из Шайо, シャイヨの伯爵夫人