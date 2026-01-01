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Poster of The Madwoman of Chaillot
6.0
Kinoafisha Films The Madwoman of Chaillot
6.0

The Madwoman of Chaillot

, 1969
The Madwoman of Chaillot
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Madwoman of Chaillot
6.0

Synopsis

Nice, eccentric, idealistic and slightly mad Countess Aurelia, who believes that the good must prevail over evil, decides to stand up to corrupt powerful leaders of Paris in her own way, which grabs everyones attention.

Cast

Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
Paul Henreid
Paul Henreid
Oskar Homolka
Yul Brynner
Yul Brynner
Richard Chamberlain
Richard Chamberlain
Edith Evans
Director Bryan Forbes
Writer Jean Giraudoux, Maurice Valency, Edward Anhalt
Composer Michael J. Lewis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 12 October 1969
Release date
12 October 1969 USA
MPAA G
Production Commonwealth United Entertainment
Also known as
The Madwoman of Chaillot, A Louca de Chaillot, La loca de Chaillot, Çılgın kadın, De zottin van Chaillot, Den gale fra Chaillot, Den gale fra Vhaillot, Die Irre von Chaillot, Divaneyi az Shayo, Hupsu kreivitär, I trelli tou Chaillot, La folle de Chaillot, La pazza di Chaillot, Luda iz Saljoa, Nebuna din Chaillot, Tokiga grevinnan, Wariatka z Chaillot, Безумная из Шайо, シャイヨの伯爵夫人

Film rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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