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Poster of I nostri mariti
6.4
Kinoafisha Films I nostri mariti
6.4

I nostri mariti

, 1966
I nostri mariti
Italy / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of I nostri mariti
6.4

Cast

Jean-Claude Brialy
Jean-Claude Brialy
Ragionier Ottavio Pelagatta (segment: Il marito di Olga)
Akim Tamiroff
Cesare (segment: Il marito di Olga)
Tano Cimarosa
Tano Cimarosa
Alberto Sordi
Alberto Sordi
Giovanni Lo Verso (segment: Il Marito di Roberta)
Ugo Tognazzi
Appuntato Umberto Codegato (segment: Il marito di Attilia)
Tecla Scarano
Michèle Mercier
Michèle Mercier
Olga (segment: Il marito di Olga)
Lando Buzzanca
Ragionier Giovannino Manzi (segment: Il marito di Olga)
Claudio Gora
Nicoletta Machiavelli
Roberta (segment: Il Marito di Roberta)
Alessandro Cutolo
Father Costantino (segment: Il Marito di Roberta)
Elena Nicolai
Lo Verso's Mother-in-Law (segment: Il Marito di Roberta)
Director Dino Risi, Luigi Zampa
Writer Rodolfo Sonego, Agenore Incrocci, Furio Scarpelli, Mario Monicelli
Composer Piero Piccioni, Armando Trovajoli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 21 August 1966
Release date
21 August 1966 Italy
Production Documento Film, Les Films Corona
Also known as
I nostri mariti, ¡Ni hablar de los maridos!, Esses Nossos Maridos, Ni hablar de los maridos, Unsere Ehemänner

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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