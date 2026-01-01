Similar films for I nostri mariti
Un bellissimo novembre Drama
1969, Italy / France
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Le Plus vieux metier du monde Drama, Comedy
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Roaring Years Comedy
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The Traffic Policeman Comedy
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The Treasure of San Gennaro Comedy
1966, France / Italy / West Germany
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Count Max Comedy
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Those Daring Young Men in Their Jaunty Jalopies Romantic, Comedy
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A Difficult Life Comedy, Drama, War
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Primo amore Comedy, Drama
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La Cage aux Folles Comedy
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