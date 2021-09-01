Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Hullumeelsus
7.1
Hullumeelsus
, 1968
Hullumeelsus
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
7.1
Cast
Jüri Järvet
Windisch
Vaclovas Blėdis
Inimene Nr. 1
Valeriy Nosik
Toimetaja
Bronius Babkauskas
Willy
Viktor Plyut
Krohn
Mare Garsnek
Sophie
Voldemar Panso
Peaarst
Elvyra Zebertaviciute
Õde Lucia
Harijs Liepiņš
Leitenant
Lembit Anton
Naerja
Director
Kaljo Kiisk
Writer
Viktors Lorencs
Composer
Lembit Veevo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
1968
Online premiere
26 May 2021
World premiere
21 October 1968
Release date
9 January 1987
USSR
Production
Tallinnfilm
Also known as
Hullumeelsus, Безумие, Madness, Bezumie
More
Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Quotes
Person Nr. 1
I'm always right. Even if I'm wrong, I'm still right.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Hullumeelsus
The Adventurer
Drama
1983, USSR
7.0
Dead Mountaineer's Hotel
Thriller, Drama
1979, USSR
6.0
Tuulte pesa
Drama
1979, USSR
7.0
Bezumnaya Lori
Drama
1991, USSR
7.0
Ask the Dead About the Price of Death
Drama
1978, USSR
6.0
Ave, vita!
War, Drama
1969, USSR
7.0
Ozhidanie polkovnika Shalygina
War
1981, USSR
6.0
Untypical Story
Drama
1977, USSR
7.0
Obelisk
Drama, War
1976, USSR
6.0
Address of your home
Drama
1972, USSR
6.0
At Early Morning
Drama
1965, USSR
7.0
Vienos dienos kronika
Drama
1963, USSR
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree