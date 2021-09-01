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Poster of Hullumeelsus
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Hullumeelsus
7.1

Hullumeelsus

, 1968
Hullumeelsus
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Hullumeelsus
7.1

Cast

Jüri Järvet
Jüri Järvet
Windisch
Vaclovas Blėdis
Inimene Nr. 1
Valeriy Nosik
Valeriy Nosik
Toimetaja
Bronius Babkauskas
Willy
Viktor Plyut
Krohn
Mare Garsnek
Sophie
Voldemar Panso
Peaarst
Elvyra Zebertaviciute
Õde Lucia
Harijs Liepiņš
Leitenant
Lembit Anton
Naerja
Director Kaljo Kiisk
Writer Viktors Lorencs
Composer Lembit Veevo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1968
Online premiere 26 May 2021
World premiere 21 October 1968
Release date
9 January 1987 USSR
Production Tallinnfilm
Also known as
Hullumeelsus, Безумие, Madness, Bezumie

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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