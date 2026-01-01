Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Wonderful Adventures of Nils
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Wonderful Adventures of Nils

Wonderful Adventures of Nils

Nils Holgerssons underbara resa 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Nils lives with his parents in the south of Sweden. He is a naughty boy and teases like the animals on the farm. They should not have him and be happy if he is bewitched one day with his hamster Crumb for punishment by a gnome.
Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 12 September 1962
Release date
12 September 1962 Sweden
21 November 1962 USA
4 January 1965 USSR
Budget $500,000
Production Kenne Fant & Co, Nordisk Tonefilm
Also known as
Nils Holgerssons underbara resa, Adventures of Nils Holgersson, Cudowna podróż, La merveilleuse aventure de Nils Holgersson, Les aventures de Nils, Niels Holgersens vidunderlige rejse, Niels Holgersson's wonderbare reis, Nils Holgersons forunderlige reise, Nils Holgersons wunderbare Reise, Nils Holgerssoni reis, Peukaloisen retket, Wonderful Adventures of Nils, Чудесное путешествие Нильса с дикими гусями, Чудесное путешествие Нильса Хольгерсона, すばらしい空中旅行
Director
Kenne Fant
Cast
Sven Lundberg
Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
Annika Tretow
Elsa Ebbesen
Gösta Ekman
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Wonderful Adventures of Nils
Tales of Beatrix Potter 6.9
Tales of Beatrix Potter (1971)
Fiddler on the Roof 8.0
Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Cartoon rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more