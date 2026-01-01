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Poster of All the Fine Young Cannibals
6.1
Kinoafisha Films All the Fine Young Cannibals
6.1

All the Fine Young Cannibals

, 1960
All the Fine Young Cannibals
USA / Musical, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of All the Fine Young Cannibals
6.1

Cast

Robert Wagner
Robert Wagner
Chad Bixby
Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood
Sarah 'Salome' Davis
Susan Kohner
Catherine McDowall
George Hamilton
George Hamilton
Tony McDowall
Pearl Bailey
Ruby
Jack Mullaney
Putney Tinker
Onslow Stevens
Joshua Davis
Anne Seymour
Mrs. Bixby
Virginia Gregg
Ada Davis
Mabel Albertson
Mrs. McDowall
Director Michael Anderson, Vincente Minnelli
Writer Rosamond Marshall, Robert Thom
Composer Jeff Alexander
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 15 September 1960
Release date
15 September 1960 Germany
22 September 1960 USA
Budget $1,638,000
Production Avon Productions (II)
Also known as
All the Fine Young Cannibals, Früchte einer Leidenschaft, Acei tineri canibali, Amantes impetuosos, Apaixonados Impetuosos, Az előkelő fiatal kannibálok, Çılgın ihtiras, De unga kannibalerna, Escândalo na Sociedade, Ever for Each Other, I giovani cannibali, Les Jeunes Loups, Los jóvenes caníbales, Młodzi i spragnieni, Oloi oi neoi isan kannivaloi, Rakkaudennälkäiset, The Rebel Generation, The Young Years, To gange letsind, Unge voksne, Прекрасные юные каннибалы, 夜が泣いている

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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