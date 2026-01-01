All the Fine Young Cannibals, Früchte einer Leidenschaft, Acei tineri canibali, Amantes impetuosos, Apaixonados Impetuosos, Az előkelő fiatal kannibálok, Çılgın ihtiras, De unga kannibalerna, Escândalo na Sociedade, Ever for Each Other, I giovani cannibali, Les Jeunes Loups, Los jóvenes caníbales, Młodzi i spragnieni, Oloi oi neoi isan kannivaloi, Rakkaudennälkäiset, The Rebel Generation, The Young Years, To gange letsind, Unge voksne, Прекрасные юные каннибалы, 夜が泣いている
Film rating
6.1
Rate10 votes
6IMDb
Quotes
Chad BixbyRose, this is Salome.
RoseWhy is she so skinny? Ladies supposed to be fat, and men skinny.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.