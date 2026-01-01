Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Serafino
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Serafino
6.6

Serafino

, 1969
Serafino
Italy, France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Serafino
6.6

Cast

Adriano Celentano
Adriano Celentano
Serafino Fiorin
Ottavia Piccolo
Lidia
Benjamin Lev
Armido
Saro Urzì
Uncle Agenore
Francesca Romana Coluzzi
Asmara
Nazzareno Natale
Silio
Giosué Ippolito
Rocco
Ermelinda De Felice
Aunt Armida
Nerina Montagnani
Aunt Gesuina
Luciana Turina
Serafino's aunt
Director Pietro Germi
Writer Tullio Pinelli, Alfredo Giannetti, Pietro Germi, Leonardo Benvenuti
Composer Carlo Rustichelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 17 December 1968
Release date
17 December 1968 Italy
20 December 1968 USA
Production Francoriz Production, RPA Rizzoli Film
Also known as
Serafino, Серафино, Adriano, der Schürzenjäger, Dağların çapkını, Rakkautta sisilialaisittain, Serafino ou L'amour aux champs, Serafino, der Schürzenjäger, Serafino, skrupskør med piger, Σεραφίνο, Σεραφίνο, ο αχτύπητος, Серафіно

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Serafino

Seduced and Abandoned
Seduced and Abandoned Drama, Comedy
1964, Italy / France
7.0
Il Bisbetico Domato
Il Bisbetico Domato Comedy
1980, Italy
7.0
Robbery, Roman Style
Robbery, Roman Style Comedy
1964, Italy
6.0
Segni particolari: bellissimo
Segni particolari: bellissimo Comedy
1983, Italy
6.0
Asso
Asso Comedy
1981, Italy
6.0
Madly in Love
Madly in Love Romantic, Comedy
1981, Italy
7.0
Il burbero
Il burbero Comedy, Adventure
1986, Italy
6.0
Velvet Hands
Velvet Hands Comedy, Romantic
1979, Italy
6.0
High Rollers
High Rollers Crime, Comedy
1976, Italy
7.0
The Birds, the Bees and the Italians
The Birds, the Bees and the Italians Comedy
1966, France / Italy
7.0
Divorce, Italian Style
Divorce, Italian Style Comedy
1961, Italy
7.0
Sing Sing
Sing Sing Comedy
1983, Italy
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more