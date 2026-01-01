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Poster of Eto ne pro menya
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Eto ne pro menya
6.5

Eto ne pro menya

, 1966
Eto ne pro menya
USSR / Children's, Animation / 18+
Poster of Eto ne pro menya
6.5

Cast

Nonna Koperzhinskaya
A. Smirnov
Director Boris Dyozhkin
Writer Mikhail Volpin
Composer Karen Khachaturian
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 18 minutes
Production year 1966
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Eto ne pro menya, This Is Not About Me, Это не про меня

Cartoon rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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