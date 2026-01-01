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Poster of Royal Regatta
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Royal Regatta
6.9

Royal Regatta

, 1966
Korolevskaya regata
USSR / Comedy, Sport / 18+
Poster of Royal Regatta
6.9

Cast

Valentin Smirnitskiy
Valentin Smirnitskiy
Vasya
Natalya Kustinskaya
Natalya Kustinskaya
Alyona - styuardessa
Georgi Svetlani
Vyacheslav Zakharov
Vyacheslav Zakharov
Seva
Aleksandr Gruzinsky
Gervasiy Fedoseyevich
Aleksandr Khanov
Aleksey Ivanovich
Georgi Kulikov
Nikolai Lvovich Borisov - 'Niels Bohr
Aleksandr Potapov
Taras
Aleksandr Martyshkin
Pashka
Jonas Jurasas
Anton
Leonid Brusin
Vikentiy
Director Yuri Chulyukin
Writer Semen Listov, Kirill Rapoport, Boris Vasilev
Composer Mikhail Ziv
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 27 November 1966
Release date
27 November 1966 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Korolevskaya regata, Королевская регата, Королівська регата, Königsregatta, The Royal Regatta

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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