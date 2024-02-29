ProductionCeskoslovenský Státní Film, Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Kocár do Vídne, Coach to Vienna, A Carroça, Carriage to Vienna, Carroza a Viena, En vogn til Wien, O căruță spre Viena, Szekérrel Bécsbe, Un carrosse pour Vienne, Vaunut Wieniin, Wagen nach Wien, Wóz do Wiednia, Повозка в Вену, Vůz
Film rating
7.8
Rate10 votes
7.7IMDb
Updated 29 February 2024
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.