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Poster of Carriage to Vienna
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Carriage to Vienna
7.8

Carriage to Vienna

, 1966
Kocár do Vídne
Czechoslovakia / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Carriage to Vienna
7.8

Synopsis

A WW2 story of a young Austrian soldier running from the Russian army and a woman whom he forces to come along in order to save his wounded mate.

Cast

Iva Janžurová
Krista
Jaromír Hanzlík
rakouský voják Hans
Ludek Munzar
ranený voják Günther
Vladimír Ptáček
Velký partyzán
Ivo Niederle
Partyzán
Jirí Zák
Partyzán
Zdenek Jarolímek
Partyzán
Ladislav Jandos
Partyzán
Director Karel Kachyňa
Writer Karel Kachyňa, Jan Procházka
Composer Jan Novák
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 11 November 1966
Release date
1 July 2021 Czechia
11 November 1966 Czechoslovakia
Production Ceskoslovenský Státní Film, Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Kocár do Vídne, Coach to Vienna, A Carroça, Carriage to Vienna, Carroza a Viena, En vogn til Wien, O căruță spre Viena, Szekérrel Bécsbe, Un carrosse pour Vienne, Vaunut Wieniin, Wagen nach Wien, Wóz do Wiednia, Повозка в Вену, Vůz

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Updated 29 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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