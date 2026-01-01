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Poster of The Big Ore
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Big Ore
7.1

The Big Ore

, 1964
Bolshaya ruda
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Big Ore
7.1

Synopsis

A story of Victor, a young man who is working in a big mine as driver.

Cast

Evgeniy Urbanskiy
Viktor Pronyakin
Vsevolod Sanaev
Vsevolod Sanaev
Matsuyev
Stanislav Lyubshin
Stanislav Lyubshin
Anton
Boris Yurchenko
Fedyka
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Kosichkin
Roman Khomyatov
Molodoy voditel
Yuri Legkov
Voditel
Larisa Luzhina
Larisa Luzhina
Vera
Inna Makarova
Inna Makarova
Tamara
Valentin Nikulin
Valentin Nikulin
Vladimir Sergeyevich
Director Vasili Ordynsky
Writer Georgi Vladimov
Composer Mikael Tariverdiev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 14 December 1964
Release date
14 December 1964 Russia
20 December 1964 USA
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Bolshaya ruda, Ambicja, The Big Ore, Большая руда

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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