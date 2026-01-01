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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
The Big Ore
7.1
The Big Ore
, 1964
Bolshaya ruda
USSR / Drama / 18+
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7.1
Synopsis
A story of Victor, a young man who is working in a big mine as driver.
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Cast
Evgeniy Urbanskiy
Viktor Pronyakin
Vsevolod Sanaev
Matsuyev
Stanislav Lyubshin
Anton
Boris Yurchenko
Fedyka
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Kosichkin
Roman Khomyatov
Molodoy voditel
Yuri Legkov
Voditel
Larisa Luzhina
Vera
Inna Makarova
Tamara
Valentin Nikulin
Vladimir Sergeyevich
Director
Vasili Ordynsky
Writer
Georgi Vladimov
Composer
Mikael Tariverdiev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
1964
World premiere
14 December 1964
Release date
14 December 1964
Russia
20 December 1964
USA
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Bolshaya ruda, Ambicja, The Big Ore, Большая руда
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Stills
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