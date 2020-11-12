Cast
Liliana Alyoshnikova
Katya Sinelnikova
Yevgeny Teterin
Vitaliy Smirnov
Zana Zanoni
Eleonora Smirnova
Cast and Crew
Director
Yakov Segel
Writer
Aleksandr Misharin, Yakov Segel, Andrey Veytsler
Composer
Moisey Vaynberg
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
1966
World premiere
27 December 1966
Release date
|27 December 1966
|Russia
|
|0+
|27 December 1966
|USSR
|
|
Production
Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Seraya bolezn, Szara choroba, The Grey Illness, Серая болезнь