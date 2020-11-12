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Poster of The Grey Illness
5.1
Kinoafisha Films The Grey Illness
5.1

The Grey Illness

, 1966
The Grey Illness
USSR / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Grey Illness
5.1

Cast

Igor Vladimirov
Igor Vladimirov
Vadim Speranskiy
Vladimir Sedov
Vladimir Sedov
Nikolay Nikulin
Ivan Pereverzev
Ivan Pereverzev
Barabanshchikov
Nikolay Sergeev
Nikolay Sergeev
Aleksandr Speranskiy - otets Vadima
Liliana Alyoshnikova
Katya Sinelnikova
Nina Menshikova
Nina Menshikova
Zhenya
Nina Ivanova
Lenochka
Yevgeny Teterin
Vitaliy Smirnov
Zana Zanoni
Eleonora Smirnova
Ivan Ryzhov
Ivan Ryzhov
Rabochiy
Director Yakov Segel
Writer Aleksandr Misharin, Yakov Segel, Andrey Veytsler
Composer Moisey Vaynberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 27 December 1966
Release date
27 December 1966 Russia 0+
27 December 1966 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Seraya bolezn, Szara choroba, The Grey Illness, Серая болезнь

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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