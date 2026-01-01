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Poster of The Master of Taiga
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Master of Taiga
6.8

The Master of Taiga

, 1968
Khozyain taygi
USSR / Detective, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Master of Taiga
6.8

Cast

Valeriy Zolotukhin
Valeriy Zolotukhin
Vasiliy Seryozhkin - starshina militsii
Vladimir Vysotsky
Vladimir Vysotsky
Ivan Ryaboy
Lionella Pyryeva
Lionella Pyryeva
Nyurka
Mikhail Kokshenov
Mikhail Kokshenov
Nikolay Ipatov
Dmitriy Masanov
Nikolay Noskov
Leonid Kmit
Lubnikov
Eduard Bredun
Genya Varlashkin
Vladimir Kornilin
Starshyy leytenant militsii
Ivan Kosykh
Britogolovyy splavshchik
Vladimir Lippart
Fomkin
Director Vladimir Nazarov
Writer Boris Mozhayev
Composer Leonid Afanasyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 8 July 1969
Release date
8 July 1969 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Khozyain taygi, The Master of Taiga, Стопанина на тайгата, Хозяин тайги

Film rating

6.8
Rate 16 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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