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6.8
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The Master of Taiga
6.8
The Master of Taiga
, 1968
Khozyain taygi
USSR / Detective, Adventure, Drama / 18+
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6.8
Cast
Valeriy Zolotukhin
Vasiliy Seryozhkin - starshina militsii
Vladimir Vysotsky
Ivan Ryaboy
Lionella Pyryeva
Nyurka
Mikhail Kokshenov
Nikolay Ipatov
Dmitriy Masanov
Nikolay Noskov
Leonid Kmit
Lubnikov
Eduard Bredun
Genya Varlashkin
Vladimir Kornilin
Starshyy leytenant militsii
Ivan Kosykh
Britogolovyy splavshchik
Vladimir Lippart
Fomkin
Director
Vladimir Nazarov
Writer
Boris Mozhayev
Composer
Leonid Afanasyev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
1968
World premiere
8 July 1969
Release date
8 July 1969
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Khozyain taygi, The Master of Taiga, Стопанина на тайгата, Хозяин тайги
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
16
votes
6.8
IMDb
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