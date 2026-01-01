Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Pirosmani
Poster of Pirosmani
Рейтинги
6.6 IMDb Rating: 7.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Pirosmani

Pirosmani

Pirosmani 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 15 May 1972
Production Georgia-Film, Gosteleradio USSR
Also known as
Pirosmani, Пиросмани, Piroszmani, Ο λαϊκός ζωγράφος Πιροσμανί, ピロスマニ, 放浪の画家ピロスマニ
Director
Giorgi Shengelaia
Giorgi Shengelaia
Cast
Avtandil Varazi
Dodo Abashidze
Zurab Kapianidze
Margo Gvaramadze
Boris Tsipuria
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Pirosmani
The Legend of Suram Fortress 6.8
The Legend of Suram Fortress (1984)
Magdana's Donkey 7.6
Magdana's Donkey (1955)
The Journey of a Young Composer 7.2
The Journey of a Young Composer (1985)
Ashik Kerib 7.0
Ashik Kerib (1988)
Melodies of Vera Quarter 7.4
Melodies of Vera Quarter (1973)
Commissar 7.7
Commissar (1967)
The Childhood of Maxim Gorky 7.5
The Childhood of Maxim Gorky (1938)
Our Country House 6.1
Our Country House (1990)
The Wishing Tree 6.9
The Wishing Tree (1976)
Chistaya pobeda 4.8
Chistaya pobeda (2012)
Svadba 6.4
Svadba (1974)
The Plea 7.5
The Plea (1967)

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Niko Pirosmanishvili I know, but somehow nothing works out for me as it does for others. I've become stuck in the throat of this accursed life. It neither swallows me nor lets me loose.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more