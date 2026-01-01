Menu
6.6
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Pirosmani
Pirosmani
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Biography
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
1969
World premiere
15 May 1972
Production
Georgia-Film, Gosteleradio USSR
Also known as
Pirosmani, Пиросмани, Piroszmani, Ο λαϊκός ζωγράφος Πιροσμανί, ピロスマニ, 放浪の画家ピロスマニ
Director
Giorgi Shengelaia
Cast
Avtandil Varazi
Dodo Abashidze
Zurab Kapianidze
Margo Gvaramadze
Boris Tsipuria
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Pirosmani
6.8
The Legend of Suram Fortress
(1984)
7.6
Magdana's Donkey
(1955)
7.2
The Journey of a Young Composer
(1985)
7.0
Ashik Kerib
(1988)
7.4
Melodies of Vera Quarter
(1973)
7.7
Commissar
(1967)
7.5
The Childhood of Maxim Gorky
(1938)
6.1
Our Country House
(1990)
6.9
The Wishing Tree
(1976)
4.8
Chistaya pobeda
(2012)
6.4
Svadba
(1974)
7.5
The Plea
(1967)
Quotes
Niko Pirosmanishvili
I know, but somehow nothing works out for me as it does for others. I've become stuck in the throat of this accursed life. It neither swallows me nor lets me loose.
