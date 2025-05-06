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Poster of 13 PM
5.9
Kinoafisha Films 13 PM
5.9

13 PM

, 1969
V trinadtsatom chasu nochi
USSR / Comedy, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of 13 PM
5.9

Synopsis

Various dwellers of the Russian forest: Leshiy (forest goblin), Vodyanoy (water spirit), Ovinni (barn spirit) Domovoy (house spirit), Anchutka (gremlin) and Rusalka (mermaid) meet at Baba Yaga's chicken-legged hut and receive an esteemed guest who appears from nowhere. They gather around one table to say goodbye to the old year and welcome the new, that is until the guest grows bored with their antics and seeks fun elsewhere.

Cast

Zinoviy Gerdt
Zinoviy Gerdt
Baba-Yaga
Anatoliy Papanov
Anatoliy Papanov
Ovinnyy
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Vodyanoy
Viktor Baykov
Viktor Baykov
Domovoy
Zinoviy Gerdt
Zinoviy Gerdt
Baba-Yaga
Natalya Drozhzhina
Natalya Drozhzhina
Rusalka
Vyacheslav Tsaryov
Anchutka
Spartak Mishulin
Spartak Mishulin
Leshiy
Andrei Makarenko
Gnom
Vitaliy Beletsky
Balalayechnik
Vyacheslav Chistyakov
Parodist
Director Larisa Shepitko
Writer Semyon Lungin, Ilya Nusinov
Composer Roman Ledenyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 1 January 1969
Release date
1 January 1969 USSR
Production Ekran
Also known as
V trinadtsatom chasu nochi, 13 PM, Alla tredicesima ora della notte, In the Thirteenth Hour of the Night, O godzinie 13-tej w nocy, В тринадцатом часу ночи, Vi trinadtsatom chausu nochi

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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