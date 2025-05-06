5.9V trinadtsatom chasu nochi
13 PM, 1969
USSR / Comedy, Fantasy / 18+
Synopsis
Various dwellers of the Russian forest: Leshiy (forest goblin), Vodyanoy (water spirit), Ovinni (barn spirit) Domovoy (house spirit), Anchutka (gremlin) and Rusalka (mermaid) meet at Baba Yaga's chicken-legged hut and receive an esteemed guest who appears from nowhere. They gather around one table to say goodbye to the old year and welcome the new, that is until the guest grows bored with their antics and seeks fun elsewhere.
Cast
Vyacheslav Tsaryov
Anchutka
Andrei Makarenko
Gnom
Vitaliy Beletsky
Balalayechnik
Vyacheslav Chistyakov
Parodist
Director Larisa Shepitko
Writer Semyon Lungin, Ilya Nusinov
Composer Roman Ledenyov
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 1 January 1969
Release date
|1 January 1969
|USSR
Production Ekran
Also known as
V trinadtsatom chasu nochi, 13 PM, Alla tredicesima ora della notte, In the Thirteenth Hour of the Night, O godzinie 13-tej w nocy, В тринадцатом часу ночи, Vi trinadtsatom chausu nochi
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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