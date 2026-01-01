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Poster of The Bridge Is Built
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Bridge Is Built
7.1

The Bridge Is Built

, 1965
Stroitsya most
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Bridge Is Built
7.1

Cast

Igor Vasilev
Igor Vasilev
Sasha Malashkin
Oleg Tabakov
Oleg Tabakov
Liliya Tolmachyova
Galina Volchek
Galina Volchek
rimma Sinayskaya
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Arkadiy Sinayskiy
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Zhenya
Oleg Dahl
Oleg Dahl
Yulian
Nina Doroshina
Nina Doroshina
Sasha Malashkina
Oleg Yefremov
Oleg Yefremov
korrespondent iz Moskvy
Fyodor Girshfeld
Vsevolod Davydov
Vladimir Zamanskiy
Vladimir Zamanskiy
Aleksandr Perov
Director Oleg Yefremov, Gavriil Egiazarov
Writer Oleg Yefremov, Naum Melnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 23 May 1966
Release date
23 May 1966 Russia 12+
23 May 1966 USSR
Production Mosfilm, Sovremennik Theatre
Also known as
Stroitsya most, Строится мост, The Bridge Is Built

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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