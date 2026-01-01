Menu
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
No poster for this film
Cerul începe la etajul III
Cerul începe la etajul III
Cerul începe la etajul III
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
Romania
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
1967
Production
Studioul Cinematografic Bucuresti
Also known as
Cerul începe la etajul III, Der Himmel beginnt im 3. Stock, The Sky Begins on the 3rd Floor, Небо начинается на третьем этаже
Director
Francisc Munteanu
Cast
Irina Gărdescu
Emil Hossu
Matei Alexandru
Ștefan Ciubotărașu
Mircea Constantinescu
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.2
Rate
13
votes
7.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
