Cerul începe la etajul III

Cerul începe la etajul III

Cerul începe la etajul III 18+
Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1967
Production Studioul Cinematografic Bucuresti
Also known as
Cerul începe la etajul III, Der Himmel beginnt im 3. Stock, The Sky Begins on the 3rd Floor, Небо начинается на третьем этаже
Director
Francisc Munteanu
Cast
Irina Gărdescu
Emil Hossu
Matei Alexandru
Ștefan Ciubotărașu
Mircea Constantinescu
Film rating

8.2
Rate 13 votes
7.8 IMDb
