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Poster of Glavnyy zvyozdnyy
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Glavnyy zvyozdnyy
6.4

Glavnyy zvyozdnyy

, 1966
Glavnyy zvyozdnyy
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of Glavnyy zvyozdnyy
6.4

Cast

Valentina Sperantova
Older brother
Rostislav Plyatt
Rostislav Plyatt
Astrophysicist
Vladimir Kenigson
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Aleksandra Nazarova
Aleksandra Nazarova
Younger brother
Georgiy Georgiu
Stepan Bubnov
Boatswain
Nikolay Aleksandrovich
Oleg Tabakov
Oleg Tabakov
Shepherd
Lev Lyubetskiy
Boris Batashev
Director Roman Davydov
Writer Genrikh Sapgir, Gennadiy Tsyferov
Composer Edison Denisov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 20 minutes
Production year 1966
Also known as
Glavnyy zvyozdnyy, Main Stellar, Главный звездный

Cartoon rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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