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6.4
Kinoafisha
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Glavnyy zvyozdnyy
6.4
Glavnyy zvyozdnyy
, 1966
Glavnyy zvyozdnyy
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Cast
Valentina Sperantova
Older brother
Rostislav Plyatt
Astrophysicist
Vladimir Kenigson
Georgy Vitsin
Aleksandra Nazarova
Younger brother
Georgiy Georgiu
Stepan Bubnov
Boatswain
Nikolay Aleksandrovich
Oleg Tabakov
Shepherd
Lev Lyubetskiy
Boris Batashev
Director
Roman Davydov
Writer
Genrikh Sapgir
,
Gennadiy Tsyferov
Composer
Edison Denisov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
20 minutes
Production year
1966
Also known as
Glavnyy zvyozdnyy, Main Stellar, Главный звездный
More
Cartoon rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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