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Poster of Alice's Restaurant
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Alice's Restaurant
6.3

Alice's Restaurant

, 1969
Alice's Restaurant
USA / Comedy, Drama, Music / 18+
Poster of Alice's Restaurant
6.3

Synopsis

After getting kicked out of college, Arlo decides to visit his friend Alice for Thanksgiving dinner. After dinner is over, Arlo volunteers to take the trash to the dump, but finds it closed for the holiday, so he just dumps the trash in the bottom of a ravine. This act of littering gets him arrested, and sends him on a bizarre journey that ends with him in front of the draft board.

Cast

Arlo Guthrie
Arlo
James Broderick
Ray
Michael McClanathan
Shelly
Macintyre Dixon
M. Emmet Walsh
M. Emmet Walsh
Graham Jarvis
Patricia Quinn
Alice
Pete Seeger
Pete Seeger
Lee Hays
Lee Hays
Geoff Outlaw
Roger
Tina Chen
Mari-chan
Kathleen Dabney
Karin
Director Arthur Penn
Writer Arlo Guthrie, Arthur Penn, Venable Herndon
Composer Arlo Guthrie
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 20 August 1969
Release date
19 February 1970 Germany 16
10 May 1970 Great Britain
23 September 1970 Italy
20 August 1969 USA R
Production Elkins Entertainment, Florin
Also known as
Alice's Restaurant, El restaurante de Alicia, Ресторан Элис, Alice étterme, Deixem-nos Viver, El restaurant de l'Alice, Restauracja Alicji, Το εστιατόριο της Αλίκης, Ресторан Еліс, アリスのレストラン

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Arlo Group W is where they put ya if you may not be moral enough to join the army after committin' your special crime. There was all kinds of mean, nasty ugly-lookin' people on the bench there. There was mother rapers... father stabbers... father rapers... Father rapers! Sittin' right there on the bench next to me!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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