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Poster of Fando y Lis
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Fando y Lis
7.1

Fando y Lis

, 1968
Fando and Lis: Tar Babies / Fando and Lis
Mexico / Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Fando y Lis
7.1

Cast

Sergio Kleiner
Fando
Diana Mariscal
Lis
María Teresa Rivas
Fando's Mother
Tamara Garina
Pope
Juan José Arreola
Well-Dressed Man with Book
Rene Rebetez
Amparo Villegas
Miguel Álvarez Acosta
Raul Romero
Julio Castillo
Director Alejandro Jodorowsky
Writer Fernando Arrabal, Alejandro Jodorowsky
Composer Hector Morely, Pepe Ávila
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 1 November 1968
Release date
25 May 2023 Czechia
7 April 1976 France
8 June 1972 Mexico
2 February 1970 USA
Budget $100,000
Worldwide Gross $1,897
Production Producciones Panicas
Also known as
Fando y Lis, Fando and Lis, Фандо и Лис, Fando and Lis: Tar Babies, Fando e Lis, Fando és Lis, Fando et Lis, Fando i Lis, Fando ve Lis, Il paese incantato, Tar Babies, ファンド・アンド・リス, ファンドとリス, 凡多與莉絲：謎之旅, 판도와 리스, Fando und Lis

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb

Quotes

Fando's Father Let's play. Okay, I'm a famous pianist.
Young Fando If you're a famous pianist, and I cut off your arm... then what will you do?
Fando's Father I'll become a famous painter.
Young Fando And if I cut off the other one, what will you do?
Fando's Father I'll become a famous dancer.
Young Fando And if I cut off your legs, then what?
Fando's Father Then I'll become a famous singer.
Young Fando And if I cut off your head, then what?
Fando's Father Once dead, my skin will become a beautiful drum.
Young Fando What if I burn the drum?
Fando's Father I will become a cloud and take on any shape.
Young Fando And if the cloud dissolves, what then?
Fando's Father I will become rain and produce a harvest of wars!
Young Fando You win. I'm going to miss you when you're gone.
Fando's Father If you ever feel too lonely... search for the magical city of Tar.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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