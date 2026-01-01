Fando's Father Let's play. Okay, I'm a famous pianist.

Young Fando If you're a famous pianist, and I cut off your arm... then what will you do?

Fando's Father I'll become a famous painter.

Young Fando And if I cut off the other one, what will you do?

Fando's Father I'll become a famous dancer.

Young Fando And if I cut off your legs, then what?

Fando's Father Then I'll become a famous singer.

Young Fando And if I cut off your head, then what?

Fando's Father Once dead, my skin will become a beautiful drum.

Young Fando What if I burn the drum?

Fando's Father I will become a cloud and take on any shape.

Young Fando And if the cloud dissolves, what then?

Fando's Father I will become rain and produce a harvest of wars!

Young Fando You win. I'm going to miss you when you're gone.