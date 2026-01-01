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Poster of Splendid Days
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Splendid Days
7.8

Splendid Days

, 1960
Seryozha
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Splendid Days
7.8

Cast

Boris Barkhatov
Seryozha
Sergei Bondarchuk
Sergei Bondarchuk
Korostelyov
Irina Skobtseva
Irina Skobtseva
Maryana
Lyubov Sokolova
Lyubov Sokolova
Vaskina maty
Vasili Brovkin
Natalya Chechyotkina
Lidka
Sergei Metelitsin
Vaska
Yuri Kozlov
Zhenka
Alyona Dotsenko
Shurik
Наташа Чечёткина
Lidka
Vasili Merkuryev
Vasili Merkuryev
dyadya Kostya
Aleksandra Panova
tetya Pasha
Director Georgiy Daneliya, Igor Talankin
Writer Georgiy Daneliya, Vera Panova, Igor Talankin
Composer Boris Chaikovsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 12 August 1960
Release date
12 August 1960 Russia 12+
9 September 1960 USA
12 August 1960 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Seryozha, Серёжа, A Summer to Remember, Älkää jättäkö minua, Det lille menneske, Dias Esplêndidos, Ich hab' dich lieb, Serjoscha, Messzi utca, O Mundo Novo de Serginho, O Mundo Novo de Seriozha, Serge, Seriosha, Serioža, Serjoscha, Sierioża, Splendid Days, Szerjózsa, Сережа

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb

Quotes

Seryozha I will die, and they will have to bury me. When Korostelyov and mom will know about it, they will cry, they will say: "Why we didn't take him with us? He was such a well-behaved, smart boy!"
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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