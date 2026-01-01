I will die, and they will have to bury me. When Korostelyov and mom will know about it, they will cry, they will say: "Why we didn't take him with us? He was such a well-behaved, smart boy!"

Seryozha I will die, and they will have to bury me. When Korostelyov and mom will know about it, they will cry, they will say: "Why we didn't take him with us? He was such a well-behaved, smart boy!"

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.