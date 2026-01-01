Seryozha, Серёжа, A Summer to Remember, Älkää jättäkö minua, Det lille menneske, Dias Esplêndidos, Ich hab' dich lieb, Serjoscha, Messzi utca, O Mundo Novo de Serginho, O Mundo Novo de Seriozha, Serge, Seriosha, Serioža, Serjoscha, Sierioża, Splendid Days, Szerjózsa, Сережа
Film rating
7.8
Rate10 votes
7.7IMDb
Stills
Quotes
SeryozhaI will die, and they will have to bury me. When Korostelyov and mom will know about it, they will cry, they will say: "Why we didn't take him with us? He was such a well-behaved, smart boy!"
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.